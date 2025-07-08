How SNP incompetence over energy industry 'just transition' will cost Scotland dear

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a time when talk of a ‘just transition’ from fossil fuels to renewables may have seemed like a theoretical issue, rather than one of vital importance to people’s livelihoods. However, a report last month by researchers at Robert Gordon University underlined, for all those still living in that past, just how urgent the situation has become.

They warned the North Sea oil and gas workforce could shrink by 400 jobs – the same number as lost with the closure of the Grangemouth refinery – every two weeks for the next five years. Professor Paul de Leeuw warned the “window of opportunity for delivering a just transition is closing”.

This is the background against which we should consider a new Scottish Government report showing their ‘just transition fund’ spent £43 million over two years, managing to save just 120 jobs and create an equally pitiful 110. In other words, it has taken two years to offset the kind of losses that may soon occur on a near-weekly basis.

The Brent Charlie oil rig is towed on its way to be dismantled at a yard in Middlesbrough (Picture: Ian Forsyth) | Getty Images

‘Wrecking ball’

The government report stressed “many of the projects are still in their early phases, and long-term impacts... will take time to materialise”. However, Douglas Lumsden MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ net-zero spokesman, rightly pointed out that “this paltry return will do nothing to allay the fears of tens of thousands of highly skilled workers in Scotland’s oil and gas sector”.

Accusing both the SNP and Labour of “taking a wrecking ball to [the] industry”, he said the report confirmed both parties “have not got a clue how to properly protect jobs for the future”. This may be somewhat unfair on Labour, given they have been in power for 12 months and have introduced measures like state-owned firm GB Energy, the impacts of which are still to be tested.

