ScottishPower’s £1.4 billion grid upgrade ‘defining moment’ for UK’s energy future

“These contracts are not just about infrastructure - they’re about enabling a cleaner, greener Britain” – Nicola Connelly, SP Energy Networks

The network arm of ScottishPower has outlined a £1.4 billion investment to support the UK government’s green goals in what has been branded a “defining moment for our energy future”.

SP Energy Networks said the new supply chain contracts would help deliver “critical” onshore transmission projects across central and southern Scotland.

Forming part of a wider £5.4bn supplier investment programme over the next decade to “move the grid forward”, the contracts will enable the power giant to build long-term partnerships with UK businesses to rewire the electricity network.

The contracts will help to get more of the green power generated in Scotland to homes and businesses across the country.

The investment programme aims to unlock more capacity for new homes, businesses and clean energy projects, move power around the country more efficiently and significantly reduce Britain’s reliance on fossil fuels.

Representatives from the successful businesses have signed SP Energy Networks’ delivery charter, committing to green job creation, “positive community impact” and a safe working environment.

Nicola Connelly, chief executive of SP Energy Networks, said: “These strategic partnerships give suppliers the confidence to invest in themselves - growing their workforce, opening new offices across the country and creating even greater opportunities for the UK.

“This is great news for the UK and Scottish supply chains, with every pound spent directly benefiting central and southern Scotland and its infrastructure for decades to come.

“This is a defining moment for our energy future,” she added. “These contracts are not just about infrastructure - they’re about enabling a cleaner, greener Britain. We’re proud to be leading the charge in helping deliver the UK government’s Clean Power 2030 ambition.”

The announcement follows ScottishPower’s commitment to double its UK investment to £24bn by 2028, with two-thirds allocated to electricity networks.

Connelly was joined by energy minister Michael Shanks MP at an event close to the company’s Glasgow headquarters.

Shanks said: “These SP Energy Networks partnerships take us a step closer to reaching clean power by 2030, in modernising the country’s outdated network to get more of clean power generated in Scotland to homes and businesses across the country.

“This is the clean power transition in action - investing in British supply chains that will bring skilled jobs and economic growth to communities in Scotland and beyond.”

The awarded contracts cover a wide range of “critical” infrastructure, including new and upgraded high-voltage substations, overhead line construction and engineering works.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure is the sole contractor for both substation and overhead lines on the Denny to Wishaw project. There will be a joint office opening at Eurocentral this autumn.

Simon Smith, managing director, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, said: “We’re proud to support the UK energy network’s biggest upgrade in a generation, and to be part of SP Energy Networks’ delivery charter. Projects like the Denny to Wishaw Network Optimisation (DWNO) will improve resilience and energy security, boost capacity to meet future demand, and connect Scotland to greener, renewable energy.