Scottish ministers accused of 'taking a wrecking ball' to North Sea oil and gas

Opposition parties say the Scottish Government has ‘squandered’ its just transition fund.

Scottish ministers are being accused of “taking a wrecking ball” to the North Sea oil and gas industry after a new report shows the government’s energy fund has only saved 120 jobs.

The just transition fund, created by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, has spent £43 million in its first two years on 24 projects. However, this has only saved 120 jobs and created a further 110.

The Scottish Conservatives say this “paltry” return on investment will not allay fears within the sector and shows the Scottish Government has “squandered” this fund.

The just transition fund aims to move Scotland away from fossil fuels. | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

The report, published by the Scottish Government, said: “[The fund] had supported job creation and reskilling, empowered communities, catalysed private investment, and initiated innovation in green technologies and land restoration.”

It added: “Many of the projects are still in their early phases, and long-term impacts - particularly around carbon reduction, employment retention and supply chain transformation - will take time to materialise.

“Nonetheless, the fund has provided the foundations for economic and environmental change.”

The report also notes the fund has helped to leverage £30m in private sector investment and £4.7m from the public sector and charities.

The fund aims to spend £500m over 10 years to help Scotland move away from fossil fuels to green renewable energy.

However, Douglas Lumsden MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ net zero spokesman, said: “This paltry return will do nothing to allay the fears of tens of thousands of highly-skilled workers in Scotland’s oil and gas sector.

“They know the SNP and Labour are taking a wrecking ball to their industry and this report confirms they have not got a clue how to properly protect jobs for the future.

“Taxpayers will be rightly thinking their money has typically been squandered by the SNP who must urgently shift from their current reckless approach if we are to achieve an affordable transition.”