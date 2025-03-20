How Scotland's Loch Ness Monster is about to get the ultimate accolade

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are those who positively insist that the Loch Ness Monster, aka Nessie, isn’t actually real. Years of sightings, some more conclusive than others, have failed to convince confident sceptics and the occasional scientist who sails about in a boat and drops various bits of equipment in the water for a bit before giving up and going home.

Well, The Scotsman is happy to report a new sighting that should, once and for all, put the matter to bed.

A new stamp to be issued later this month features the Loch Ness Monster (Picture: Royal Mail) | PA

For this extraordinary creature, this icon of Scotland, is to feature on a new set of stamps which will go on sale later this month. The image was created by artist Adam Simpson who should be commended for having apparently managed to persuade the publicity-shy – although not entirely camera-shy – monster to pose for a portrait.