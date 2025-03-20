How Scotland's Loch Ness Monster is about to get the ultimate accolade
There are those who positively insist that the Loch Ness Monster, aka Nessie, isn’t actually real. Years of sightings, some more conclusive than others, have failed to convince confident sceptics and the occasional scientist who sails about in a boat and drops various bits of equipment in the water for a bit before giving up and going home.
Well, The Scotsman is happy to report a new sighting that should, once and for all, put the matter to bed.
For this extraordinary creature, this icon of Scotland, is to feature on a new set of stamps which will go on sale later this month. The image was created by artist Adam Simpson who should be commended for having apparently managed to persuade the publicity-shy – although not entirely camera-shy – monster to pose for a portrait.
With bated breath, we await the next revelatory issue of stamps, which will hopefully confirm the existence of Scotland’s national animal, the mighty and graceful unicorn, the equally elusive haggis and a string of other supposedly ‘mythical’ creatures lost in the mists of time but just waiting to be rediscovered...
