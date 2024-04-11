The Loch Ness Centre calls on NASA in new search for Nessie

In 2023, the newly revamped Loch Ness Centre partnered with Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), an independent and voluntary research team, alongside hundreds of in-person and virtual volunteers to search the famous waters of Loch Ness. With numerous potential sightings and strange noises heard from the depths of Loch Ness, The Loch Ness Centre is returning with an even bigger search as it continues its goal of uncovering the loch’s mysteries.

As well as looking for budding monster hunters to be involved in the search, taking place Thursday 30 May to Sunday 2 June, this year organisers are asking for experts to help. This includes scientists and universities, as well as pioneers of exploration NASA to provide equipment and expertise in the search. With new equipment from experts the Loch Ness Centre is hoping science can help uncover the mysteries of the Loch and the unexplainable sightings since the legend of Nessie began 90 years ago.

Nessie’s anniversary

This year marks the 90th anniversary since the first organised search for Nessie, when Sir Edward Mountain took a team of twenty and became the ‘Watchers of the Monster’. Since then there have been over 1,156 sightings of the beast on the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register. As part of this year’s quest, The Loch Ness Centre and LNE are looking for volunteers to become modern day ‘Watchers of the Monster’ and take part in a giant surface watch of the Loch, keeping an eye out for breaks in the water. Volunteers will be briefed on what to look out for and how to record findings.

The quest to spot Nessie

Over the four days, as well as the search, there will be a number of other activities taking place. This includes a special screening of Loch Ness: They Created a Monster, the new documentary explores the monster-hunting frenzy at Loch Ness in the 1970s and 80s with a special Q&A with the director John MaClaverty. Other events include a live debate with Alan McKenna from Loch Ness Exploration, Roland Watson, a renowned Loch Ness writer, and eyewitness Richard White, as they tell gripping stories, discuss ongoing research, and dissect eyewitness accounts. All while debating the existence of the elusive monster.

For those wanting to get out on the water as part of the huge search, there is also the chance to explore the depths of the world-famous loch with Deepscan Captain, Alistair Matheson, the Skipper for the Loch Ness Project. Monster hunters have the chance to join Alistair and renowned Nessie researcher Alan McKenna from Loch Ness Exploration for an extended excursion. They will experience the thrill of utilising a 60-foot hydrophone to listen for mysterious sounds echoing from the depths of the loch.

The Loch Ness Centre, which was reopened last year following a huge renovation, is located at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel, where, 90 years ago, hotel manageress Mrs Aldie Mackay reported seeing a 'water beast' in Loch Ness – sparking our modern day interest in the phenomenon. Continuum Attractions, which operates award-winning attractions all over the UK, invested £1.5m in creating a modern immersive experience with interactive elements. Making use of a wealth of engaging technology to create an immersive multimedia experience, the reimagined centre offers a memorable experience to visitors of all ages.

The hunt for Nessie continues, 90 years on

Monster hunters unable to attend the search can still get involved in the hunt for the truth, through the Visit Inverness Loch Ness website. Several cameras have been set up all over the loch for people around all over the world to watch out for the loch’s most famous inhabitant, as well as other local wildlife, 365 days a year. When viewing the live cameras, watchers can capture a screenshot directly as well as zoom in to get a better look, and are being asked to share any findings.

Paul Nixon, General Manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “Last year we captured the world’s attention with one of the biggest ever searches for Nessie, with participants joining us from America, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and more. With unexplained noises heard, alongside possible sightings, this year we are determined to find out more about the elusive Loch Ness Monster. As well as asking for the help of budding monster hunters to help us on our quest, we are asking for the help of experts. We’re excited to make this search the biggest ever, as we look for new equipment to help us uncover the loch’s biggest mysteries.”