How Scotland's ferry fiasco has thrown up yet another intriguing twist

The Glen Sannox ferry was only able to start sailings to Arran after parts were taken from its under-construction sister ship, the Glen Rosa

Every single person in Scotland was surely absolutely delighted when the long-awaited ferry, MV Glen Sannox, finally began carrying actual passengers. Well, almost everyone anyway.

Some people – namely the future passengers of its similarly delayed and over-budget sister ship, MV Glen Rosa, currently under construction with no firm date for its completion – may have a few grumbles.

For it has now been revealed that, in order to enable Sannox to start its regular sailings to Arran, a number of parts had to be, er, reallocated from poor old Rosa, including, importantly, a starter motor.

Passengers disembark from the Glen Sannox at Troon on its first official day in service last month (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

John Petticrew, interim chief executive of Scotland’s state-owned shipyard Ferguson Marine, explained: “We did everything in our power to complete the work on Glen Sannox as quickly as possible... To mitigate the risk of further delays, we... utilised some parts from Glen Rosa for use on Glen Sannox... It was because of decisions such as these that Glen Sannox now serves the community of Arran.”