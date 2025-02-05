How Scotland's ferry fiasco has thrown up yet another intriguing twist
Every single person in Scotland was surely absolutely delighted when the long-awaited ferry, MV Glen Sannox, finally began carrying actual passengers. Well, almost everyone anyway.
Some people – namely the future passengers of its similarly delayed and over-budget sister ship, MV Glen Rosa, currently under construction with no firm date for its completion – may have a few grumbles.
For it has now been revealed that, in order to enable Sannox to start its regular sailings to Arran, a number of parts had to be, er, reallocated from poor old Rosa, including, importantly, a starter motor.
John Petticrew, interim chief executive of Scotland’s state-owned shipyard Ferguson Marine, explained: “We did everything in our power to complete the work on Glen Sannox as quickly as possible... To mitigate the risk of further delays, we... utilised some parts from Glen Rosa for use on Glen Sannox... It was because of decisions such as these that Glen Sannox now serves the community of Arran.”
What happened to Sannox’s starter motor is unclear, but we feel confident that this rather essential piece of kit cannot have been forgotten...
