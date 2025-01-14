Hallelujah! Glen Sannox may be late and expensive, but seems like a good ferry
For some time, The Scotsman has been documenting the repeated delays and spiralling costs in the construction of two ferries. Judging by the first official sailing of CalMac’s Glen Sannox, we are delighted to report that it appears to be a good vessel. While it's ridiculously late and expensive, we have not been sold a pup.
Our transport correspondent, Alastair Dalton, was on board and declared the Sannox to be “bright, comfortable and spacious”. He also noted its “power and manoeuvrability” which enabled the ferry to sail in a “fresh southerly wind” that proved too much for the other vessel on the Arran route, the catamaran Alfred.
This is an improvement that will have a real-world effect on islanders’ lives, or at least those not prone to sea-sickness. With three other large vessels due to join CalMac’s fleet this year, islanders have further reasons to hope that the problems which have dogged these life-line services for too long will begin to subside.
We wish the Glen Sannox, its passengers and crew all the very best, and hope its working life is as tranquil as its construction was turbulent.
