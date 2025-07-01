How lung cancer screening offered in England could save 2,300 lives a year in Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Chris Hoy was exactly the kind of fortysomething who was not on any cancer specialist’s radar. The Olympian could hardly have pursued a healthier lifestyle, but when he went to the doctor complaining of a pain in his shoulder, it led to a shock diagnosis of stage-four prostate cancer.

In 2024, he announced he had been given two to four years to live. Statistically, most fortysomethings will not receive such a shattering diagnosis, but for those like Sir Chris, who have a family history of the disease, earlier screening could have made all the difference.

His campaign to roll out prostate screening for younger at-risk men is already forcing governments to revise their policies. And there’s more the Scottish Government should do.

Cancer is Scotland’s biggest killer and lung cancer is one of the most common, but only England has screening for 55 to 74-year-olds with a history of smoking. According to Cancer Research UK , an equivalent programme in Scotland could lead to early diagnoses, saving 2,300 lives a year. Yet we trail behind the rest of the UK.

Sir Chris Hoy, pictured with his wife Sarra, has said raising awareness of prostate cancer has given him 'a purpose' following his diagnosis

Home testing kits

That smokers should be screened for lung cancer is no revelation, but too often the SNP government knows what to do, but fails to act. The SNP’s Women’s Health Plan identified the need for DIY tests for cervical cancer to overcome the barriers of pain, embarrassment and time that stop many women from receiving this crucial screening.

Currently a third of women don’t get checked regularly and the rate is worse in our most disadvantaged areas. Only one health board, Dumfries and Galloway, had piloted the self-sampling test. The UK Labour government has confirmed women across England will be offered home-testing kits.

But screening must be part of a wider plan to stop cancer in its tracks – and here, again, the SNP government falls short.

In March, I wrote about Jenny who spent a year living in limbo after abnormal cell changes associated with cervical cancer were identified in a routine smear test, but could not get a follow-up appointment.

In June, I met the family of Isla Sneddon , who died from cancer aged 17 after a suspected cancer referral was downgraded from urgent because she was young. And just last week, official figures showed the proportion of cancer patients receiving treatment within the target 62 days was the worst on record .

Scientific breakthroughs

We need to roll out screening but also to improve the infrastructure so that treatment is rapid. While the SNP government is failing to implement what doctors know works, we are on the threshold of a new age in medicine.

Scientific breakthroughs in genomics – the study of our DNA and how it changes – will soon make it possible to identify who is most at risk of cancer. It would both be a tragedy and a social injustice if all Scots cannot take advantage of these leaps in screening science.

That is why a Scottish Labour government will invest in preventative healthcare – including targeted screening for those who need it most – while also tackling the barriers that lead to waiting lists.

NHS staff and patients need a government that will invest in improving cancer services – it’s time for a new direction and Scottish Labour is ready to deliver it.