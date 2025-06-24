Scotland cancer waiting times hit worst level on record as 'appalling' NHS figures published

SNP ministers are being warned of a cancer ‘ticking time bomb’ looming.

Cancer waiting times in Scotland have risen to the worst level since records began in figures that have been described as “appalling”.

Data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows nearly a third of patients who had an urgent referral for suspected cancer did not begin their treatment within the 62-day target.

Only 68.9 per cent of patients referred between January and March started their treatment within 62 days - significantly down from 73.5 per cent in the previous three months, and 70.5 per cent in the same period in 2024.

Cancer waiting times in Scotland have reached their worst since records began.

It is also well below pre-pandemic levels when 83.7 per cent of people were seen within 62 days.

Opposition parties in Holyrood warned cancer was a “ticking timebomb” as the SNP was accused of overseeing “disastrous” mismanagement of the health service.

The Scottish Government’s target is for 95 per cent of patients to start treatment within 62 days of a referral, but this threshold has not been met since 2012.

The figures were published while Health Secretary Neil Gray is on a ministerial visit to Japan.

Organised by the Scottish Government, Mr Gray is in Osaka to “strengthen trade and innovation ties” and “showcase Scotland’s strengths in digital health and life sciences”. His junior minister Jenni Minto was forced to present the damning figures to the Scottish Cabinet in his place.

Health Secretary Neil Gray

Between January and April, only NHS Lanarkshire met the treatment target, with 95.8 per cent of patients being seen within 62 days of referral. The 13 other health boards all failed.

On top of this, only 94.1 per cent of patients started their treatment within 31 days of a decision to treat - against a government target of 95 per cent. This is down from 96.5 per cent pre-pandemic.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said: “Cancer is Scotland’s biggest killer and swift treatment can be the difference between life and death. But under the SNP, patients are being abandoned and the founding principles of our NHS are under threat.

Jackie Baillie MSP

“A cancer time-bomb is looming - the SNP must act now to cut these dangerously long waits and deliver the urgent, life-saving care Scottish cancer patients need.”

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, the Scottish Conservatives’ health spokesman and an NHS doctor, said: “These appalling statistics confirm Scotland is facing a ticking timebomb when it comes to cancer cases on the SNP’s watch.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP

“One cancer patient waiting over two months to start cancer treatment is one too many, but now nearly a third of patients are facing these deadly waits, which is devastating for those involved and their families.

“SNP ministers have not met their own waiting time target in over a decade and need to cut out their pitiful excuses and act now.”

Dr Guhane said the health secretary “needs to accept he is failing” and urgently change the Government’s approach to treating cancer in Scotland.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, added: “Cancer patients cannot depend on this SNP Government. Waiting times have spiralled to the worst on record and the target has never been met since the SNP introduced it almost 15 years ago.

“Scotland now has the worst shortage of oncologists of any UK nation. It is appalling that people are enduring these lengthy waits when early intervention is crucial to survival in cancer cases.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP

“Access to screening programmes, diagnosis and treatment is a postcode lottery across the country. We need serious investment in both diagnostics and staff, and an end to patchwork care.

“Staff and patients are being continually failed by a Government that never matches its words with action.”

The latest PHS statistics show there were 4,373 referrals made under the 62-day target since the last quarter of 2024 - an increase of 17.5 per cent since the pandemic.

A further 6,792 referrals were made under the 31-day treatment target, which is a fall of 0.1 per cent on the previous quarter, but an increase of 6.3 per cent from before the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the health secretary being in Japan, the Scottish Government issued a statement from Mr Gray, saying it was “disappointing” the 31-day treatment target was “narrowly missed”.

Mr Gray said: “However, performance has remained steady at around 95 per cent since the pandemic. The median wait for treatment is three days, and the median wait from urgent suspicion of cancer referral to treatment is 52 days, demonstrating the extensive work by staff across Scotland to treat people as quickly and effectively as possible.

“We are treating more patients with cancer on time, within both standards, compared to the same quarter six years ago - 7.7 per cent more within the 31-day standard and 0.1 per cent more within the 62-day standard.”

