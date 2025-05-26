Sir Chris Hoy on the revolutionary £42m prostate cancer trial that aims to 'save countless lives'

The Prostate Cancer UK trial has been publicly supported by Sir Chris Hoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Chris Hoy has thrown his support behind a new cancer detection trial, saying he hopes it will “revolutionise” how men are screened and “save countless lives”.

The 49-year-old, who is battling prostate cancer and has been told by doctors he has just two to four years to live, has given his backing to the new Prostate Cancer UK trial called TRANSFORM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Chris Hoy admits his cancer diagnosis has put the pressure of his cycling career into perspective. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

The £42 million initiative, billed as the biggest prostate cancer screening trial in 20 years, has been developed with the backing of the NHS.

The trial will involve hundreds of thousands of men, with the first due to be invited to take part in the study later this year.

Sir Chris said: “The TRANSFORM trial could completely revolutionise the way men are screened and diagnosed. It’s exciting to be part of ­something so impactful – it could save countless lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-time Olympic cycling champion added: “By the time my kids are grown, I hope prostate cancer won’t have the same devastating impact it does today. What we do now isn’t just for us – it’s for the next generation.

“It’s about creating a future where early detection and treatment are the norm.”

Men between the ages of 50 and 74 - or from the age of 45 for Black men - may receive a letter via their GP inviting them to participate in TRANSFORM.

A bio-bank of samples, images and data will be collected at a scale never seen before in prostate cancer research in a bid to fast-track treatment methods and diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Chris - a father-of-two - revealed in February last year he was undergoing cancer treatment, including chemotherapy.

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy has revealed that treatment for his prostate cancer diagnosis left him struggling to finish a bike ride in Greece. | Getty Images

He has reiterated his call for men to get tested for prostate cancer, whether or not they have symptoms. Both Sir Chris’s father and grandfather also suffered from the disease.

“I found out I had stage four prostate cancer without any symptoms,” Sir Chris said.

“By the time I felt pain, it wasn’t in my prostate any more – it was secondary cancer in my bones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I’d thought to check when I was younger, maybe I’d have caught it in time. That’s why raising awareness is so important, so others don’t end up in the same situation.

“Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker takes just 30 seconds. You can do it any time of day, it’s so simple and easy.