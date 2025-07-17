Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to John Swinney, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been “channelling Margaret Thatcher”. It’s a criticism that will resonate with many on the left furious over Labour’s attempts to balance the books by cutting benefits. Others on the right may suggest Reeves should channel the former Conservative Prime Minister more enthusiastically, given historically high levels of taxation and the national debt.

With inflation hitting 3.6 per cent – the highest level since January last year – and the economy shrinking by 0.1 per cent in May, much depends on which path the Chancellor chooses to try to escape the country’s problems.

The UK is teetering on the brink of very real economic problems, and it seems clear this will require at least some hard choices. In dealing with this, ministers are not helped by supposed allies on the left who sometimes act as if the fabled ‘magic money tree’ really does exist.

Nigel Farage will be delighted by the disarray within Labour's ranks (Picture: Christopher Furlong) | Getty Images

A righteous thrill

The suspension of Alloa and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman from the party, along with other welfare reform rebels, is an attempt by Starmer to clamp down on internal dissent. Leishman said he wished to remain a Labour MP but also appeared defiant about his decision to vote against the government.

There should be room within parties for some disagreement and MPs should not always have to toe the party line. However, it’s important for rebels to consider the wider context: a troubled economy, talk of setting up a new hard-left party, and union attacks on the government.

Constantly undermining Starmer and co, making them look weak and Draconian in turn, might provide a righteous thrill, but the end result could be something similar to the ill-fated government of Jim Callaghan, brought down by the Winter of Discontent strikes. And that, of course, led to the Thatcher government so reviled by the left.

