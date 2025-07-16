All three voted against the Government’s planned welfare reforms earlier this month.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer is reported to have suspended a number of rebellious MPs.

The Labour leader has suspended Brian Leishman, Neil Duncan-Jordan and Chris Hinchcliff, according to the Times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three voted against the Government’s planned welfare reforms as part of a wider rebellion earlier this month, and all were first elected at last year’s election.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is reported to have suspended a number of MPs. | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Alloa and Grangemouth MP Leishman has said: “I am a proud Labour member, and I remain committed to the party.

“I wish to remain a Labour MP and deliver the positive change many voters are craving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PA

“I have voted against the Government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa and Grangemouth.

“I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.

“It is the honour of my life to be the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, and my priority remains representing and fighting for constituents, whether they voted for me or not.”

SNP Westminster deputy leader Pete Wishart MP said: “It says it all that the only Labour MP who has dared stand up for Scotland has been suspended by Keir Starmer - simply because he refused to betray his constituents like every other Scottish Labour MP has done repeatedly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The message is clear - the SNP is the only party that can be trusted to stand up for Scotland.

“For the Westminster-led Labour Party, it’s a sackable offence.

“This extraordinary move also raises serious questions for Scottish Labour branch manager Anas Sarwar who has zero credibility after rolling over on every damaging decision since the election - from the winter fuel and disability cuts, to the betrayal of waspi women and children in poverty.

“Did Mr Sarwar give permission to suspend one of his MPs - and was he even asked?

“Or was it another decision imposed by Downing Street.