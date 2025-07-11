Chancellor Rachel Reeves has described the latest figures show a contraction of the UK economy as ‘disappointing’.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been dealt a fresh blow, with the UK economy contracting unexpectedly in May, marking the second month in a row of falling output.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.1 per cent in May, following a 0.3 per cent drop in April. Most economists had expected the economy to rebound with slight growth of 0.1 per cent in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buchanan Street in Glasgow's city centre. New figures have shown the UK economy contracted unexpectedly in May,. Picture: John Linton/PA Wire

The economy could now be heading for a contraction overall in the second quarter of the year, which would be a blow to Ms Reeves and the UK government’s key priority to drive economic growth.

Ms Reeves said the figures were “disappointing”, but renewed her pledge to boost economic growth.

She said: “Getting more money in people’s pockets is my number one mission. While today’s figures are disappointing, I am determined to kickstart economic growth and deliver on that promise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire)

If GDP fell by 0.4 per cent or worse in June, it would mean the economy overall contracted in the second quarter.

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said the May GDP figures would “pile even further pressure for tax rises in the autumn”. Experts said the weak May figure reinforced views the Bank of England would cut interest rates in August.

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), said: “The UK’s growth trajectory in the near term is likely to tilt downwards as any uplift from higher consumer and government spending is hampered by escalating business caution, amid fears of further tax rises in this autumn’s budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lack of momentum in the UK economy indicated by these sluggish figures means that an August interest rate cut currently looks inevitable, despite the recent spike in inflation.”

The ONS data shows GDP was weighed on by the manufacturing sector, which suffered another steep decline in activity, and falling construction output.

Activity in the manufacturing sector dropped 1 per cent, following a steep fall in April, having surged earlier in the year as US importers stocked up before US President Donald Trump’s tariff rises, which came into effect at the start of April.

Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The economy contracted slightly in May with notable falls in production and construction, only partially offset by growth in services. However, across the latest three months as a whole, the economy still grew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This reflected strength earlier in the year that resulted, in part, from some activity being brought forward to February and March.”