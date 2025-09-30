Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keir Starmer’s speech to the Labour party conference today provides an opportunity for the embattled Prime Minister to demonstrate why he is still the right person for the job. However, if he has the oratorical skills to significantly alter the public’s perception of him, it’s fair to say he has not shown them to this point.

Here’s a taste of what he’s expected to say: “We can all see our country faces a choice, a defining choice. Britain stands at a fork in the road. We can choose decency. Or we can choose division. Renewal or decline. A country, proud of its values, in control of its future, or one that succumbs, against the grain of our history, to the politics of grievance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps his best chance of recovering the image that enabled him to lead Labour to a remarkable, landslide election victory just last year – in terms of seats, at least – lies not in words, but deeds.

Keir Starmer is under pressure from within his own party over his leadership skills (Picture: Dan Kitwood) | Getty Images

Labour’s lost votes

The problem, however, is that Starmer’s deeds on the divisive issue of immigration have been remarkably similar to the Conservatives’ during their latter period in government. The Tories’ tough-talking, in contrast to their more pragmatic policies, did little for their fortunes, but it did help Reform UK come from nowhere to win more than four million votes at last year’s election.

Now election guru Professor John Curtice has wisely warned Labour not to “repeat the Tories' mistake” of focusing on immigration. “It is a mistake to believe that this party's [Labour’s] only problem is Reform. It isn't. Actually, you are losing more support to the Liberal Democrats and the Greens collectively, much more support, than you are to Reform,” Curtice said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad