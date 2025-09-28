Anas Sarwar speaking at Labour Party conference | PA

The Scottish Labour leader said that the Prime Minister was “allowing our opponents to set the political weather too often.”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anas Sarwar has urged Sir Keir Starmer to be stronger in tackling Reform UK in his speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, suggesting the prime minister was “allowing our opponents to set the political weather too often.”

He also said the party had to “talk about our successes” and not to be “shy” about them. It came as a Norstat poll found Nigel Farage’s party is now ahead of Scottish Labour on the constituency vote, and tied on the regional list vote, while the SNP is on course to remain comfortably the largest party next May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anas Sarwar speaking at Labour Party conference | PA

Mr Sarwar told the conference: “Let’s be honest, it’s not been easy. It was never going to be.

“That’s why we need to be more confident in telling our Labour story.

“We cannot expect the right wing press to do our jobs for us. We cannot afford to be shy about the successes we have had, or about the positive changes we are making.

“If we are not going to talk about our successes, then no one else will. If we are not going to tell our positive story, then people are not going to hear it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The fact is that we are allowing our opponents to set the political weather too often. We are changing lives for the better but we need to be more confident telling our story.”

The Scottish Labour leader said the party should “not be shy about” improving workers’ rights, recognising Palestine, ending Tory economic “chaos”, investing in Clyde shipbuilding, securing trade deals and making people better off.

Mr Sarwar also criticised the SNP for “wasting” public funds.

“The brutal truth is that Scotland’s NHS won't survive a third decade of John Swinney and this knackered and out of touch SNP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Record funding from Labour for our NHS in Scotland - but where has the money gone?

“This is just characteristic of an SNP government that cannot be trusted with your money.

“Scots working hard and paying their taxes all their lives. But when they look at Scotland's public services what do Scots see every day?

“Cuts to police numbers. Rising violent crime. Falling educational standards. 10,000 homeless children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And Scots being forced to emigrate to get jobs as doctors, nurses, and teachers.

“Scots are paying more and more but they are getting less and less from the SNP. So, we are rightly demanding to know, where has the money gone?”

He repeated the “where has the money gone?” line twice more throughout the speech.

Mr Sarwar also targeted Nigel Farage, after Reform UK ran a by-election advert which appeared to suggest Sarwar would prioritise communities from Pakistan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarwar said: “Reform attempted to set community against community, and even cast doubt on my identity. The truth is Farage didn’t even know where Hamilton was, he probably thought it was a stage show in the West End.

“So I say to Nigel - Scotland is my home. I am working day and night to change my country for the better. My story is Scotland’s story.

“Whereas you are a pathetic and poisonous little man that doesn’t care about Scotland, doesn’t understand Scotland, and that’s why Scotland will utterly reject you. All Reform can do is create noise that risks keeping the failing SNP in power.”

Mr Sarwar was introduced by new Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Alexander said Labour must use the coming months to convince Scots the party is “good enough” to be in power at Holyrood.

He said the majority of Scots “already know the SNP are bad enough that they deserve to lose”.

The Scottish Secretary added: “Our challenge over the coming months is to convince that majority that we’re good enough that we deserve to win.”

He said that from now until the election in May “we will make the case that a different future for our nation is possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Alexander said: “In today’s world of political, economic and technological turmoil, that approach is letting Scotland down.

“Now is the time to focus on building not breaking, on co-operation not conflict, on working together not pulling apart.

“We need and deserve a first minister fully committed to solidarity and not separation to ensure Scotland’s aspirations are backed by the UK’s strength.”

Mr Alexander replaced Ian Murray as Scottish Secretary after he was sacked earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Mr Alexander and Mr Sarwar paid tribute to the Edinburgh South MP for the years he had spent as the only Scottish Labour figure in the House of Commons.

SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown MSP said: "Anas Sarwar cannot distance himself from the Labour Party's abysmal failure in government and the constant scandals, sleaze and chaos engulfing Keir Starmer's party.

"Voters were promised change but, under Starmer, the UK has gone from bad to worse. The cost of living is soaring, unemployment is at a four-year high, the UK economy has been downgraded, public finances have deteriorated, child poverty is at record levels - and families are struggling to get by as energy bills, food prices and inflation rise.

"Mr Sarwar is just another Westminster branch manager. He tied himself to Keir Starmer, rolled over on every damaging decision, and now he is sinking on Starmer's ship - slumping into third place behind the Reform Party in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While the bitterly-divided Labour Party tears itself apart, the SNP government is delivering for Scotland - with the best cost of living support for families anywhere in the UK. While Starmer hammers families with cuts, the SNP is helping families with free tuition, free prescriptions and personal care, free school meals and child care, lower council tax and water bills, the Scottish Child Payment and the decision to scrap peak rail fares.