How former leader Jeremy Corbyn threatens to become Labour's worst nightmare

Overshadowed by the sheer size of the majority secured by Labour at last year’s general election, the result in Islington North was largely dismissed as a minor blemish. The party’s candidate had been soundly beaten by an independent, in what may have been an early sign that some traditional Labour voters were unimpressed by Keir Starmer.

Of course, they might have gone along with the prevailing trend at that election had the independent in question not been Jeremy Corbyn, the seat’s long-standing MP, the party’s former leader and a champion of the hard-left.

He had been blocked from standing for Labour in the election after refusing to fully accept an Equality and Human Rights Commission report into allegations of antisemitism, which found the party had broken equality law under his leadership.

Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a rally protesting against benefit cuts last month (Picture: Leon Neal) | Getty Images

A terrifying prospect

Corbyn might have gradually faded from national view, but talk of forming a new party with Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana – one of seven MPs to have the Labour whip removed within weeks of the election after rebelling over the two-child benefit cap – could see him find a new platform.

After Sultana said the duo would "co-lead the founding" of a new party, Corbyn issued a statement pretty much confirming the news, although he waited more than 17 hours to do so. "The democratic foundations of a new kind of political party will soon take shape,” he said. “Discussions are ongoing...”

In their wildest dreams and Starmer’s worst nightmares, they will do to Labour what Reform UK are currently doing to the Conservatives, raising the terrifying prospect of a future election in which the essential choice is between Nigel Farage and Corbyn for Prime Minister.

However, returning to the real world, a hard-left alternative might actually help Labour by getting rid of dyed-in-the-wool socialists from what is basically a social democratic party. On the other hand, even if it takes just a few percentage points of the vote off Labour that could, on current polls, virtually hand the next election to Reform.