Halloween: Why Scotland’s haunted history could be an economic godsend worth millions

The Loch Ness Monster story alone is worth £41 million to the economy, but embracing the supernatural and fantastical is not without its drawbacks

Halloween is upon us. Spooky decorations hang in windows, trick-or-treat sweets line the shopping aisle and Halloween-themed events are popping up on social media. At this time of year, the supernatural is popular – and indeed big business – but is there room for a little more supernatural in our lives all year round?

Scotland has always been haunted – especially in the eyes of tourists. Eighteenth and 19th century novels were full of stories which ascribed magical and mysterious properties to Scotland’s landscape. Sir Walter Scott’s work was particularly important in re-imagining Scotland as a spectral place. As a result, people travelled here to experience its otherworldly character.

Today the supernatural continues to form part of our experiential offering. In 2017, sightings of the Loch Ness Monster reached a record high for this century and the industry built around ‘Nessie’ continues to bring significant economic benefit, with reports that it is worth £41 million to the Scottish economy. Most cities in Scotland host at least one ghost tour and heritage sites across the country are currently advertising haunted experiences. Even many of the natural landscapes of Scotland are promoted as visitor attractions through a folkloric lens.

Bigfoot, Dracula and UFOs

Scotland is not alone in embracing the supernatural. Many destinations have become synonymous with their supernatural legends. In the USA, Bigfoot and UFO tourism (as well as ghost tourism) attract thousands of visitors each year, and in Romania, Dracula tourism still forms a significant part of the Transylvanian brand and economy. In the academic sphere, we might refer to this as supernatural placemaking.

It is, perhaps, evident that the supernatural is, economically, a safe bet. For towns and cities, facing regeneration, the supernatural may, therefore, provide a route to economic prosperity (Roswell and Salem, USA, are both good examples). Heritage sites have benefited from the off-season potential of ghostly tales, helping to ensure their preservation and sustainability. However, is leaning into Scotland’s haunted heritage further, perhaps even becoming a premier supernatural destination, a good idea?

Research suggests it might be – but with caution. Many supernatural tales, particularly ghost stories, are connected to the heritage of places and can, therefore, provide educational opportunities to share local history as well as wider national narratives. The link to dark history allows for an exploration of a destination’s ‘dirty laundry’ and a reflection on important social and cultural issues – crime and punishment, slavery, persecution of women accused of witchcraft etc.

Distorting real history

Yet, when the retelling of supernatural stories is commodified, the true history can become fragmented or distorted. For some places, this can change how they are seen and understood by visitors. The Isle of Skye’s Fairy Glen, for instance, has faced considerable environmental impact because of visitors being invited to appease the fairies by creating stone circles and cairns. For local communities, this can be damaging, as they become the recipients of tourist behaviour and may find their place ‘supernaturalised’, whether wanted or not.

For Scotland, becoming a leading supernatural destination is perhaps easily obtainable. Its character, identity, landscapes and heritage are already enmeshed in perceptions of the otherworldly. Whether it should become one is a more challenging question and may require careful consideration of the economic, social and cultural implications of supernatural placemaking.