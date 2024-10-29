Before pumpkins became the default item to carve, it was the humble turnip which used to be scooped out, lit up and set on display. The tradition seems to date back to the Irish legend of “Stingy Jack”, but evidence of the practice can be found in both Ireland and Scotland from the 19th century. People would carve scary faces into turnips and place them near windows or doors to scare away evil spirits. In England, they used large beets. As for pumpkins, when immigrants from the UK moved to the United States they took the practice with them, adapting it instead to use pumpkins which are easier to carve, if less traditional, than neeps. | David Hepburn