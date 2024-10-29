Launched in the USA in 2015, Shudderis a streaming service dedicated to all things horror that arrived in the UK in October 2016.
It offers hundreds of films and series to horror-heads for £4.99-a-month and also has it’s own rating system - marking movies out of five skulls according to users’ reviews.
As with all these services sometimes you can spend more time searching for something to watch that actually watching.
To help you out we’re looking at the 10 of the best comedy horrors to enjoy this Halloween.
You can also find a selection of the most highly-rated five skull films here.
1. Vicious Fun
This Canadian horror comedy is the very definition of bloody fun and has a killer setup. 'Vicious Fun' sees a sniffy horror critic accidentally join a self help group for seriel killers. Violence ensures | Contributed
2. One Cut of the Dead
Tricksy Japanese zombie film 'One Cut of the Dead' was largely overlooked on its original 2017 release, but has since become a cult favourite that has attracted near-universal critical praise. It follows a film crew tasked with shooting a live horror - showing the film-within-the-film first, before things get clever...and very funny. Those who walked out of the cinema during the first third of the film must be feeling pretty stupid now. | Contributed
3. Satan's Little Helper
Black comedy 'Satan's Little Helper' was praised by critics on its release in 2004 for being a clever and scary satire. It sees a nine-year-old gamer unwittingly help a serial killer with a string of murders. It's set at Halloween, making it a perfect spooky season watch. | Contributed
4. Society
Not one for the squeamish, Brian Yuzna's superbly gory 'Society' sees a teenager start to suspect thast his parents are part of a wealthy cult literally feeding on the poor. The practical effects are eye-popping as the 'shunting' begins. | Contributed