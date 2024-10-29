2 . One Cut of the Dead

Tricksy Japanese zombie film 'One Cut of the Dead' was largely overlooked on its original 2017 release, but has since become a cult favourite that has attracted near-universal critical praise. It follows a film crew tasked with shooting a live horror - showing the film-within-the-film first, before things get clever...and very funny. Those who walked out of the cinema during the first third of the film must be feeling pretty stupid now. | Contributed