Thousands turned out to celebrate the opening of the new bridge and enjoy the food, drink, music and entertainment on offer. | John Devlin

Govan Footbridge Opening: 13 pictures of the celebration of the new bridge spanning Glasgow's River Clyde

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 9th Sep 2024, 10:49 BST

The sun shone on the crowds taking the opportunity to cross a new that promises to bring two Glaswegian communities together.

A festival was held over the weekend to mark a new bridge over the River Clyde being open to the public for the first time.

The Govan Footbridge spans the river from Govan’s Water Row to popular tourist attraction Glasgow Transport Museum and The Tall Ship Glenlee.

It’s been two years in the making and has cost just under £30 million - part of the Glasgow City Region Deal jointly funded by the UK and Scottish Governments.

Thousands of people from both sides of the river enjoyed the event, which included musical performances from the likes of Colonel Mustand an the Dijon Five, Horse McDonald and The Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

And the crowds could also enjoy events at the Clydebuilt Festival which was taking place on the river at the same time - including rowers from all over the world taking part in a race from Dumbarton Castle to the Finnieston Crane.

Here are 13 pictures of the fun.

The new bridge connects the Riverside Museum at Pointhouse Quay on the north of the river with Water Row in Govan on the south bank.

1. Well connected

The new bridge connects the Riverside Museum at Pointhouse Quay on the north of the river with Water Row in Govan on the south bank. | John Devlin

Bands performed on the Govan side of the bridge, including Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five, who were joined onstage by actor Gavin Mitchell - best known as Boabby the Barman from Still Game.

2. Special guest

Bands performed on the Govan side of the bridge, including Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five, who were joined onstage by actor Gavin Mitchell - best known as Boabby the Barman from Still Game. | David Hepburn

The Clydebuilt Festival was also on over the weekend and saw rowers race down the Clyde.

3. Row your boat

The Clydebuilt Festival was also on over the weekend and saw rowers race down the Clyde. | John Devlin

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, Tom Arthur, Scottish Government Minister for Employment and Investment, and UK Government Minister for Scotland, Kirsty McNeil on the new bridge.

4. Opening party

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, Tom Arthur, Scottish Government Minister for Employment and Investment, and UK Government Minister for Scotland, Kirsty McNeil on the new bridge. | John Devlin

