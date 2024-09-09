A festival was held over the weekend to mark a new bridge over the River Clyde being open to the public for the first time.
The Govan Footbridge spans the river from Govan’s Water Row to popular tourist attraction Glasgow Transport Museum and The Tall Ship Glenlee.
It’s been two years in the making and has cost just under £30 million - part of the Glasgow City Region Deal jointly funded by the UK and Scottish Governments.
Thousands of people from both sides of the river enjoyed the event, which included musical performances from the likes of Colonel Mustand an the Dijon Five, Horse McDonald and The Red Hot Chilli Pipers.
And the crowds could also enjoy events at the Clydebuilt Festival which was taking place on the river at the same time - including rowers from all over the world taking part in a race from Dumbarton Castle to the Finnieston Crane.
