Teens arrested over Bonfire Night disturbance in Edinburgh
Four teenagers have been arrested following disorder in Edinburgh during Bonfire Night.
Emergency services were called to disturbances on Calder Road that saw fireworks and projectiles thrown at police officers and buses on 5 November.
Police said a 16-year-old boy was charged on Tuesday, 12 November, while two 17-year-old boys were charged on Wednesday, 13 November.
All three are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court next month.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday following incidents on Captain’s Road and will appear in court on an undertaking at a later date.
Police said 13 people have been charged, five homes searched, and two vehicles seized following alleged offences that took place between Halloween and Bonfire Night.
Further arrests are expected as inquiries continue.
Chief Superintendent David Robertson, divisional commander for Edinburgh, said: “We want the arrests made so far to provide reassurance to our communities that we are committed to bringing all those responsible for the crimes that took place to justice.
“Equally, they should serve as a very real reminder to everyone who was involved that we are actively pursuing them, and they can expect a visit from us imminently.
“We still have lots of excellent CCTV footage and other evidence gathered on Halloween and Bonfire Night to go through and we are confident this will help us identify and charge more offenders in due course.
