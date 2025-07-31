Donald Trump as Scotland's First Minister? Just imagine it...

A wall to outdo Hadrian? War with Denmark over the Faroe Islands? Just what would Donald Trump do if he became Scotland’s First Minister?
Published 31st Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Donald Trump has spoken – jokingly, of course – about seeking an unconstitutional third term as US President. There are, apparently, loopholes that could enable this to happen, although the whole thing would probably end up in court if any attempt was made.

However, there is another high office, in a country very close to his heart, that he might just be able to run for: First Minister of Scotland. Asked whether he would consider it, Trump at first doubled down on his new bromance with John Swinney, saying Scotland had “a very good First Minister right now”.

But when pressed that he “could do it”, the president – jokingly, of course – agreed. “I could do that. I might be eligible. I could be within six months or something,” he said.

Will Donald Trump's next big job be trying to 'Make Scotland Great Again'? (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell)placeholder image
Just imagine. Would he start building a great wall on Scotland’s southern border (”it will be the best wall ever, better than Hadrian’s”) or talking about using military force to take the Faroe Islands from poor old Denmark?

Now, now, steady the Buffs, let’s not get carried away. He was definitely joking, all right? (We’re pretty sure anyway).

