Classical music is not dead: Why it's a myth that young people don't like it

For years, headlines have mourned the “death” of classical music, often painting it as a fading relic clung to by older generations. But step inside the Edinburgh International Festival and you’ll quickly see a very different reality: young people enjoying classical music in greater numbers than ever.

This year, the International Festival’s flagship ‘Art of Listening’ workshops celebrated their 25th anniversary by reaching a record-breaking 3,000 schoolchildren – the largest number to date. These aren’t passive observers; children aged ten to 12 are guided by professional opera singers and pianists in sessions where they actively engage, sing, imagine, and creatively respond to the sounds of Beethoven, Britten, and even modern icons like Billie Eilish.

During the workshop, it is energising to see the children recognise that they unknowingly connect with classical music daily, in ways they may not have realised. It’s in their television shows, films and even computer games.

More under 35s are listening to classical music than over 55s, according to a recent survey (Picture: Hiroyuki Ito) | Getty Images

Kids not forced to listen

Just look at the numbers: a recent Royal Philharmonic Orchestra study found 65 per cent of people under 35 were listening to classical music regularly, compared to only 57 per cent of their parents, or those over 55.

The International Festival has already given away a record number of free tickets this year through the Young Musician’s Pass, with over 2,000 distributed to anyone in Scotland aged eight to 18 who plays an instrument or sings. Classical music isn’t being forced onto kids, they’re opting in.

Over the last quarter-century, more than 23,000 pupils across Edinburgh have experienced the Festival’s Art of Listening, a programme offered free of charge – including transportation. And now, for the first time, the International Festival is opening up the workshops to families with children as young as seven, further proving the appeal across all ages.

I like to see our Art of Listening workshops as a gift. You can give someone a gift and they can say thanks, pop it on a shelf and never use it again. Or they could carry it with them every day, use it and maybe even share with someone else.

Stimulates creativity, improves memory

For me the most important part is that the seed is planted, and a lifelong appreciation of the arts now has the chance to grow. This can be transformational; classical music is often praised for its positive effects on mental health, particularly in reducing anxiety and stress. It stimulates creativity, improves focus and even improves your memory.

We’re also investing in the young people of Edinburgh, which has celebrated culture and creativity so much it’s become known as the Festival City. These young people aren't just going to be our audiences of tomorrow – they're here now.

The myth that young people are disconnected from classical music simply doesn’t hold up. The real issue may be that many young people haven't had the opportunity to experience it on their terms – something we’re continuously working on to change.

By making classical music accessible, inclusive, and interactive, our work at the International Festival proves that when given the chance, young audiences don’t just appreciate classical music – they love it.

Let’s stop asking whether classical music is dying, and instead, start listening to how it’s evolving – through the voices, ideas, and imaginations of a new generation already singing its tune.