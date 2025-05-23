This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The son of hallowed performer Andrea Bocelli has teased new music on the horizon later this year

One of classical music’s brightest stars is set to perform in the United Kingdom for three nights only this year.

Matteo Bocelli, song of the legendary Andrea Bocelli, brings his world tour to Manchester, Birmingham and London throughout November 2025.

Here’s where the classical music sensation is performing, and how you can get tickets - including pre-sale ticketing.

The highly anticipated run of shows comes as Bocelli teases new music from his second album, set for release later this year

Classical singer Mateo Bocelli will be bringing his Falling In Love world tour for three nights in the United Kingdom later this year. | Provided

His debut album, Matteo, showcased his powerful yet vulnerable vocal style and songwriting, including a collaboration with his hero, Ed Sheeran.

The Falling In Love tour will feature songs from his upcoming album alongside fan favourites, offering a testament to his evolving artistry.

"I’ve spent the last two years on the road, writing songs and performing for fans and it brings me so much satisfaction to see people connect with my music," says Bocelli, expressing his excitement to share new material with his audience.

Where is Mateo Bocelli performing in the United Kingdom in 2025?

You can catch the bright star of classical music at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Mateo Bocelli on his 2025 UK Tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Sign ups for artist pre-sales are now open ahead of them going on sale first on May 27 2025 from 10am BST, alongside O2 Priority pre-sales taking place at the same time. Live Nation pre-sales will then commence on May 28 2025 from 10am BST.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets for all three shows will then go on general sale through Ticketmaster from May 29 2025 at 10am BST.