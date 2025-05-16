SCO & Nicola Benedetti, Edinburgh review: 'a tiger loosed'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SCO & Nicola Benedetti, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ★★★★

Nicola Benedetti´s great talent is as a storyteller, an architect who balances the telling of her musical journeys with intense sweetness swerving into a fierce, gut-jolting energy. Whatever the concerto, she listens, colludes and builds dialogue. Here, conductor Maxim Emelyanychev´s restrained, low-vibrato classical introduction to Brahms’ Violin Concerto met a thoroughly modern solo entry, the sense of a tiger loosed, claws drawn.

Nicola Benedetti | John Devlin

Benedetti’s driving romanticism powered the orchestra into an immediate response, and a wonderful dialogue began. Her cadenza seemed to unfold as a history of the violin itself: Bach-like purity at the start, all kinds of virtuosic tangles and rushes, slithering harmonic progressions, then, as the orchestra crept in like fearful shadows, a reiteration of the work´s first theme, played with a silvered beauty which could only belong to a composer in love with his chosen instrument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The slow movement began as though Benedetti was exploring a folk melody reflecting Jose Masmano Villa’s lovely, understated opening oboe solo. The conversation between them continued, unhurried and gentle, but occasionally it seemed as if the players were listening so intently that any sense of chamber music was lost in introspection. Then the tiger roared back as the last movement erupted into a rollicking dance.

This concerto is a symphonic work - great surges of warmth from a full string section function as an enveloping hug of romantic affection. Here, with a chamber orchestra, perhaps we had more sense of music shared, of more translucence.