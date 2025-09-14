Class prejudice? SNP's sustained underfunding of Scotland's colleges is a huge mistake, for whatever reason
There were nearly 220,000 students in Scotland’s 24 colleges, studying subject areas like engineering, construction, healthcare and the sciences, according to figures published in June. That they were learning practical, useful skills was highlighted by the fact that some 75,000 were studying as part of their employment.
Despite this, colleges have been told that they will receive another real-terms cut in funding for 2025/26, following a 17 per cent reduction since 2021/22, which has left some in a difficult financial situation – and raised difficult questions for the SNP about how much they value the sector.
Perhaps understandably, given the sustained decline in funds, Forth Valley College is currently considering the closure of its Alloa campus in order “to safeguard the long-term financial sustainability of the entire college”.
‘If this were a university...’
Now three local Scottish Labour MPs have accused the SNP of failing to ensure the survival of the campus because of “sheer classism”. Euan Stainbank MP claimed “if this were a university, the SNP would’ve stepped in already... Colleges educate more working-class students than universities and are indispensable to upskilling and retraining. Sadly, colleges have been shamefully de-prioritised by the Scottish Government.”
Whether this is true or not, the reduction in the capabilities of our colleges is a huge, long-term mistake that will be damaging efforts to grow the economy.
For example, a recent analysis by industry body Scottish Engineering concluded gaps in the skills pipeline for a number of roles was “an immediately stark situation”. And it stressed this was only the picture for existing industry and did not take into account the need for more trained staff to work in expanding industries like offshore wind, decarbonising heat energy and green hydrogen production.
It added: “This year we estimate that 20 per cent of demand has been unmet due to real-terms funding cuts to apprenticeships in Scotland.” Such problems really are holding Scotland back.
Colleges also need to adapt to rapid technological advances, particularly the increasing use of artificial intelligence. Many existing workers urgently need to acquire new skills with some estimates that nearly half of all current jobs could disappear or change substantially over the next decade.
Education is the foundation of any economy and Scotland’s colleges play a vital role in ensuring we are building on stone, not sand. If snobbery about those who work in construction means the house comes crashing down, we’ll all pay a heavy price.
