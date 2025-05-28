'Worried' UK minister slams SNP Government over lack of skills for young people in Scotland
A UK minister has claimed they are “increasingly worried” about lack of skills for young people in Scotland.
Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill will today warn despite a £50 billion block grant, college places in Scotland have fallen to their lowest level in a decade, while young employment is rising.
Ms McNeill, the Labour MP for Midlothian, is expected to make the comments at Forum, Prosper’s flagship economic conference that takes place in Edinburgh.
She will say: “I am increasingly worried about Scotland’s skills landscape. This week the UK government announced a range of policies to boost opportunities for working-class young people, with 120,000 new training opportunities as part of a radical skills revolution, giving them the chance to develop skills where they are most needed across the workforce with more skilled brickies, carpenters and healthcare support workers set to be trained up.
“But we are seeing no such urgency on the skills situation in Scotland. Despite that £50bn block grant, college places have fallen to their lowest level in a decade, apprentice starts are falling and young unemployment is rising.
“Most shockingly of all, the number of kids who left school last year without a single qualification to their name could have filled an entire high school. Our brilliant country has a wealth of opportunities just waiting to fall into our lap if we work together properly.”
Responding, the Scottish Government accused the UK government of damaging Scotland’s education sector.
Higher and Further Education Minister Graeme Dey said: “Scotland’s education and skills system continues to perform well, with more than nine in ten young people in work, training or further study nine months after finishing school, according to the latest figures. We also have record numbers of Scots being accepted to university in Scotland.
“We are providing £185 million this year to support apprenticeships and we provided an uplift in funding for Scotland’s colleges in this year’s Budget.
“Indeed, the UK government’s hostile immigration policies and hike to employer’s National Insurance contributions are costing our colleges, universities, businesses and skills sector. I would therefore urge UK ministers to consider the financial implications of their policies and to ensure our world-class skills offering is not further burdened.”
