The GMB union criticised the college for “locking out” staff over the decision.

Staff jobs at Forth Valley College could be at risk following an announcement it is considering the closure of its campus in Alloa.

The college, which also has campuses in Falkirk and Stirling, said the closure could be needed to secure the future of the institution amid funding pressures.

Staff at the campus have been informed but the college has not yet confirmed how many staff could be affected.

In a statement, the college said its three-campus model was “no longer financially sustainable” under the current Grant-in-Aid funding received from the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) and following a 10 per cent credit reduction since the 2023/24 session.

A final decision on the plans for the Alloa campus is due to be made at a Forth Valley College Board of Management meeting on September 26.

Kenny MacInnes, Principal of Forth Valley College, said: “It is with great regret that I have to announce that we are having to consider some significant changes regarding our three-campus estate and in particular, our Alloa Campus. I want to emphasise that no final decisions have been made at this stage.

“This follows months of dedicated effort, during which we have explored multiple possible options to secure a positive outcome.

Forth Valley College has announced its Alloa campus is under threat amid funding cuts | Google Maps

“However, the College’s current financial position - driven by continued flat cash funding, rising staff and maintenance costs, and a reduction in credit delivery - has left us with no choice but to explore a range of options. These steps are being taken to safeguard the long-term financial sustainability of the entire college."

He said the college is committed to finding the “best possible” solution but said the situation was “incredibly difficult”.

“We fully understand how unsettling this news will be, particularly the uncertainty for staff and students based at Alloa and for the wider local community in Clackmannanshire,” he continued.

The statement said the college had undertaken an analysis of the costs of each campus - and the Alloa campus had been identified for cut backs.

Options currently being explored include the sale and leaseback of the building, retaining ownership and leaseback of parts of the building, or selling part or all of the campus.

In response, GMB Scotland, the biggest union for support staff at Forth Valley College, criticised the Scottish Government for failing to properly invest in further education and said staff had been “locked out” of discussions surrounding the plans.

Keir Greenaway, a senior organiser, said: “The threatened closure of a valued college campus must sound the alarm over funding across further education.

“Every possible option must be considered but the college falsely suggests staff have been consulted prior to this announcement.

“It insists a decision will be taken within weeks but there has been no genuine consultation or serious engagement with staff and there won’t be until unions are invited to sit down for urgent and detailed talks with management.

“The executives making decisions with potentially huge consequences for students and staff must open up discussions and listen to workers’ concerns.

“Anything less than full involvement in this consultative process will be a slap in the face for a skilled and committed workforce plunged into uncertainty by this announcement.”

Brian Leishman, MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, said: “This is not just a local issue – it is the direct result of sustained SNP cuts to college funding.

“The Board of Management has been left in an extremely challenging position, with reduced credit allocations and rising costs. The truth is that the SNP Government has failed to protect education in our communities.

“Regardless of what decision the board takes, young people in Alloa and Grangemouth will see their access to further education reduced at the very best – and dedicated staff will face uncertainty and upheaval.

“Education is devolved to the Scottish Government, and the SNP cannot simply pass the buck.

“Colleges in Scotland have seen flat cash settlements for years now with no adjustments for inflation or rising costs.“ This is what abandonment looks like.”

The news is a fresh blow to Scotland’s education sector. In August, it was revealed Edinburgh Napier university is facing up to 70 job losses to slash costs, while The University of Edinburgh also announced potential staffing cuts.