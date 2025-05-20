Chelsea Flower Show garden from Arbroath via Riviera may show Scotland's future

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amid the ongoing concern about water scarcity in once predictably damp Scotland, many green-fingered folk have been praying for rain.

This has been the driest start to a year in Scotland since 1964 – a situation that has prompted official warnings not to waste water and to avoid using naked flames or having outdoor barbecues because of the risk of starting a wildfire.

Among various water-saving measures, gardeners have been asked to use watering cans instead of hoses to keep their parched plants alive. But faced with a young weeping willow that seems all cried out, the temptation to give it a good soak must be hard to resist.

Daffodils, AI-powered talking trees and drought-resistant plants are among the many features of this year's Chelsea Flower Show (Picture: Adrian Dennis) | AFP via Getty Images

However, should the current dry conditions become the new normal, the Chelsea Flower Show may have a radical solution. It is featuring a garden inspired by the sands of Arbroath with “a focus on dramatic dune topography and evocative, resilient... planting” that has “a strongly coastal and Mediterranean theme”.