A visitor looks at a floral display during the preview day at the RHS Chelsea Flower show in London on May 19, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

It’s the biggest week of the year in the world of gardening.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First held in 1912, the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show takes place every year over five days in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Traditionally attended by members of the royal family, it features a range of green-fingered exhibits, from the large show gardens and feature gardens to smaller spaces of the artisan and urban gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also endless displays or flowers, herbs, fruits and vegetables, alongside numerous exhibitors from the world of gardening - and a healthy sprinkling of celebrities.

Winning a gold medal at Chelsea is one of the highest accolades in the world of horticulture.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s show.

When is the Chelsea Flower Show?

The Chelsea Flower Show 2024 runs from Tuesday, May 20, until Saturday, May 24, with a ‘preview day’ held on Monday, May 19.

What is the theme for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show?

This year the Royal Horticultural Society have chosen the theme ‘Your Space, Your Story’. It celebrates the individuality of all gardeners and how gardens can bring to life our greatest loves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I watch the Chelsea Flower Show on television?

Don’t worry if you can’t make it along to the show - the BBC has exclusive rights to broadcast all the action from the show. The coverage is as follows:

Weekday afternoons from Tuesday, May 20, to Friday, May 23, from 2pm on BBC One andiPlayer

RHS Chelsea regular Nicki Chapman and presenter Angellica Bell will present coverage from the show every afternoon with celebrity guests, live demonstrations, a variety of features and money-saving tips

Weekday evenings from Tuesday, May 20, to Friday, May 23, 8-9pm on BBC Two and iPlayer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardeners' World stars Monty Don will be joined by Rachel de Thame, and Arit Anderson to round up the day’s action, with expert insights from Carol Klein, Frances Tophill, and more.

Friday, May 23 on BBC One and iPlayer

A special evening programme hosted by Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost.

Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 on BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer 5.25pm

End-of-week highlights and reflections on BBC Two and BBC One respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What medals are awarded at the Chelsea Flower Show?

There are four grades of award presented – gold, silver-gilt, silver and bronze – in each of the awards categories as follows:

Flora – Gardens and floral exhibits

Hogg – Exhibits of trees

Knightian – Exhibits of vegetables, including herbs

Lindley – Exhibits of special educational or scientific interest

Grenfell – Exhibits of pictures, photographs, floral arrangements and floristry

There are also a series of special awards presented at the show as follows:

Best Show Garden Award

Best Courtyard Garden Award

Best Chic Garden Award

Best City Garden Award

RHS Sundries Bowl

RHS Junior Display Trophy

RHS Floral Arrangement Trophies

RHS Floristry Trophies

Show Certificates of Merit

Certificates for Junior Displays

RHS President's Award

RHS Best Tradestand Award

RHS Director General's Award for the Best Tradestand

What are the Show Gardens for 2025?

The Chelsea Flower Show is famed for its show gardens, which draw the crowds every year. Here’s what you can expect at this year’s show:

The Pathway Garden designed by Robert Beaudin and Allon Hoskin

designed by Robert Beaudin and Allon Hoskin The Boodles Raindance Garden designed by Catherine MacDonald

designed by Catherine MacDonald Killik & Co Save For a Rainy Day Garden designed by Baz Grainger

designed by Baz Grainger Addleshaw Goddard: Freedom to Flourish Garden designed by Joe and Laura Carey

designed by Joe and Laura Carey Tackle HIV Challenging Stigma Garden designed by Manoj Malde

designed by Manoj Malde The King's Trust Garden: Seeding Success designed by Joe Perkins

designed by Joe Perkins The Garden of the Future designed by Matthew Butler and Josh Parker

designed by Matthew Butler and Josh Parker The Hospice UK: Garden of Compassion designed by Tom Hoblyn

designed by Tom Hoblyn London Square Chelsea Pensioners Garden designed by Dave Green

designed by Dave Green British Red Cross Here for Humanity garden designed by John Warland and Tom Bannister

designed by John Warland and Tom Bannister Children with Cancer UK 'A Place to Be...' garden designed by Ros Coutts-Harwood and Tom Clarke

designed by Ros Coutts-Harwood and Tom Clarke The Down's Syndrome Scotland Garden by Duncan Hall and Nick Burton

by Duncan Hall and Nick Burton The Cha no Niwa - Japanese Tea Garden designed by Kazuyuki Ishihara

designed by Kazuyuki Ishihara Hospitalfield Arts Garden designed by Nigel Dunnett

designed by Nigel Dunnett The Glasshouse Garden designed by Jo Thompson

designed by Jo Thompson The Avanade 'Intelligent' Garden designed by Tom Massey with Je Ahn

designed by Tom Massey with Je Ahn RHS and Radio 2 Dog Garden designed by Monty Don