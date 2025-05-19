Chelsea Flower Show 2025: Television schedule, lineup, medals, theme, show gardens and will the King go?
First held in 1912, the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show takes place every year over five days in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.
Traditionally attended by members of the royal family, it features a range of green-fingered exhibits, from the large show gardens and feature gardens to smaller spaces of the artisan and urban gardens.
There are also endless displays or flowers, herbs, fruits and vegetables, alongside numerous exhibitors from the world of gardening - and a healthy sprinkling of celebrities.
Winning a gold medal at Chelsea is one of the highest accolades in the world of horticulture.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s show.
When is the Chelsea Flower Show?
The Chelsea Flower Show 2024 runs from Tuesday, May 20, until Saturday, May 24, with a ‘preview day’ held on Monday, May 19.
What is the theme for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show?
This year the Royal Horticultural Society have chosen the theme ‘Your Space, Your Story’. It celebrates the individuality of all gardeners and how gardens can bring to life our greatest loves.
Can I watch the Chelsea Flower Show on television?
Don’t worry if you can’t make it along to the show - the BBC has exclusive rights to broadcast all the action from the show. The coverage is as follows:
Weekday afternoons from Tuesday, May 20, to Friday, May 23, from 2pm on BBC One andiPlayer
RHS Chelsea regular Nicki Chapman and presenter Angellica Bell will present coverage from the show every afternoon with celebrity guests, live demonstrations, a variety of features and money-saving tips
Weekday evenings from Tuesday, May 20, to Friday, May 23, 8-9pm on BBC Two and iPlayer
Gardeners' World stars Monty Don will be joined by Rachel de Thame, and Arit Anderson to round up the day’s action, with expert insights from Carol Klein, Frances Tophill, and more.
Friday, May 23 on BBC One and iPlayer
A special evening programme hosted by Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost.
Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 on BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer 5.25pm
End-of-week highlights and reflections on BBC Two and BBC One respectively.
What medals are awarded at the Chelsea Flower Show?
There are four grades of award presented – gold, silver-gilt, silver and bronze – in each of the awards categories as follows:
- Flora – Gardens and floral exhibits
- Hogg – Exhibits of trees
- Knightian – Exhibits of vegetables, including herbs
- Lindley – Exhibits of special educational or scientific interest
- Grenfell – Exhibits of pictures, photographs, floral arrangements and floristry
There are also a series of special awards presented at the show as follows:
- Best Show Garden Award
- Best Courtyard Garden Award
- Best Chic Garden Award
- Best City Garden Award
- RHS Sundries Bowl
- RHS Junior Display Trophy
- RHS Floral Arrangement Trophies
- RHS Floristry Trophies
- Show Certificates of Merit
- Certificates for Junior Displays
- RHS President's Award
- RHS Best Tradestand Award
- RHS Director General's Award for the Best Tradestand
What are the Show Gardens for 2025?
The Chelsea Flower Show is famed for its show gardens, which draw the crowds every year. Here’s what you can expect at this year’s show:
- The Pathway Garden designed by Robert Beaudin and Allon Hoskin
- The Boodles Raindance Garden designed by Catherine MacDonald
- Killik & Co Save For a Rainy Day Garden designed by Baz Grainger
- Addleshaw Goddard: Freedom to Flourish Garden designed by Joe and Laura Carey
- Tackle HIV Challenging Stigma Garden designed by Manoj Malde
- The King's Trust Garden: Seeding Success designed by Joe Perkins
- The Garden of the Future designed by Matthew Butler and Josh Parker
- The Hospice UK: Garden of Compassion designed by Tom Hoblyn
- London Square Chelsea Pensioners Garden designed by Dave Green
- British Red Cross Here for Humanity garden designed by John Warland and Tom Bannister
- Children with Cancer UK 'A Place to Be...' garden designed by Ros Coutts-Harwood and Tom Clarke
- The Down's Syndrome Scotland Garden by Duncan Hall and Nick Burton
- The Cha no Niwa - Japanese Tea Garden designed by Kazuyuki Ishihara
- Hospitalfield Arts Garden designed by Nigel Dunnett
- The Glasshouse Garden designed by Jo Thompson
- The Avanade 'Intelligent' Garden designed by Tom Massey with Je Ahn
- RHS and Radio 2 Dog Garden designed by Monty Don
King Charles is a patron of The Royal Horticultural Society and will visit the show on Tuesday, May 20. He will be joined by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.