There was a star-studded turnout for the first day of the Chelsea Flower Festival. | Getty Images

Chelsea Flower Show 2025: Here are 20 amazing pictures of stars arriving at the show - including Cate Blanchett 🌷

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 19th May 2025, 15:44 BST

It’s the biggest week of the year in the gardening world.

First held in 1912, the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show takes place every year over five days in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Traditionally attended by members of the royal family, it features a range of green-fingered exhibits, from the large show gardens and feature gardens to the smaller spaces of the artisan and urban gardens.

There are also endless displays or flowers, herbs, fruits and vegetables, alongside numerous exhibitors from the world of gardening - and a healthy sprinkling of celebrities.

This year’s event kicked off on Monday, May 19, and there were no shortage of famous faces.

Here’s are 20 pictures of the stars turning out for the celebration of all things garden including an Oscar winner and several national treasures.

Cate Blanchett at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, May 19.

1. Garden queen

Cate Blanchett at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, May 19. | Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

Amanda Holden enjoyed visiting the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in Monday.

2. Flower girl

Amanda Holden enjoyed visiting the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in Monday. | Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

The show runs until May 24.

3. Pretty as a picture

The show runs until May 24. | Getty Images

Fashion designed Jade Holland Cooper at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

4. She's in fashion

Fashion designed Jade Holland Cooper at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. | Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

