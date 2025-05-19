First held in 1912, the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show takes place every year over five days in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

Traditionally attended by members of the royal family, it features a range of green-fingered exhibits, from the large show gardens and feature gardens to the smaller spaces of the artisan and urban gardens.

There are also endless displays or flowers, herbs, fruits and vegetables, alongside numerous exhibitors from the world of gardening - and a healthy sprinkling of celebrities.

This year’s event kicked off on Monday, May 19, and there were no shortage of famous faces.

Here’s are 20 pictures of the stars turning out for the celebration of all things garden including an Oscar winner and several national treasures.

1 . Garden queen Cate Blanchett at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, May 19. | Ben Montgomery/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Flower girl Amanda Holden enjoyed visiting the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in Monday. | Ben Montgomery/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Pretty as a picture The show runs until May 24. | Getty Images Photo Sales