Best in the world? Why the British Army makes US officials want to cry

To understand the current state of the British Army, we need to go back in time. Not to the wars in Iraq or the Falklands. Not even to the First or Second World Wars or the Boer War.

To get a sense of perspective, we have to go all the way back to the Napoleonic Wars on 1815. That was the last time the British Army was the size it is now.

During the 19th century, it grew and reached a peak with conscription producing a force of four million at the end of the First World War. It’s been dwindling ever since and currently stands at just 73,000 soldiers, a smaller army than Romania or Bangladesh.

A once-feared force is now pitied. “Look at the British Army right now. I mean, it makes me want to cry almost,” said one former US National Security Advisor.

Given the seriousness of our times, it may not be possible to retain the RAF Red Arrows display team, seen performing over Athens last year (Picture: Theophile Bloudanis) | AFP via Getty Images

Ironically, it’s thanks to America that things are changing. With Donald Trump in the White House all the military guarantees of the special relationship are in doubt, leading to an increase in defence spending. In reality that means an extra £16 billion for our armed forces as our commitment rises to 2.5 per cent of national income.

Given the decline that’s taken place, there will be huge competition for the extra cash. It’s not free money. Overseas aid has been cut to free up the funds and, with a commitment to make defence spending 3 per cent of GDP by the next general election, other things will have to be trimmed.

That makes efficiency all the more important. The Red Arrows have just spent a week training in Scotland ahead of a summer schedule of air displays. Everyone loves to see them but it costs £84,000 a day to keep the ageing fleet in the air.

Their future is currently in the hands of the Strategic Defence Review but in this new world of challenges, making a case for their replacement will be tough. Likewise the British Army ski team who shared a chalet with me in Val-d'Isère a few years ago.

They were amazing skiers but being handy on a black run is unlikely to bother Vladimir Putin. The same goes for the RAF bobsleigh team or the 350 military personnel who act as stewards at Wimbledon each year.

Increased defence spending is the correct decision in the current international climate but it needs to go on a lean, mean, fighting machine. Our armed forces can’t complain about being robbed of manpower and resources while at the same time being focussed on getting the best time down the Cresta Run in St Moritz. Those days are gone.

Instead we need to have an army, air force and navy that is fit for the job in hand. Part of that is technology but it’s also about numbers. A recent 6 per cent pay award should help with that and recruitment advertising is also set to double but “join the army and the see the world” doesn’t cut it any more.