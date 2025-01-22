As days grow longer, time is running out to see Edinburgh through eyes of 'father of modern art'

Edinburgh from below Arthur’s Seat, 1801, by JMW Turner | Roy Hewson

Celebrations of William Turner’s art are being held across the UK this year, the 250th anniversary of his birth

Light was important to “father of modern art” William Turner. So when collector Henry Vaughan left watercolours by the romantic painter to the National Galleries of Scotland in his will, he added a condition.

In order to maintain the original colours, the works were only to be exhibited in January, when the light was at its lowest, and, at all other times, kept in a special cabinet. Vaughan also stressed they should be “exhibited to the public all at one time, free of charge”. And so the wonderful tradition of Turner in January was born.

This year, the 250th anniversary of his birth, curators arranged an exchange with the Turners gifted by Vaughan to the National Gallery of Ireland – one of many celebrations of the artist’s work across the UK this year. As arts minister Chris Bryant said, “a talent of Turner's stature requires a year of celebration”.