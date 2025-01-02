Ten must-see art exhibitions coming to Scotland in 2025

Untitled, 1961, Oil on Board, Bet Low | Image courtesy of The Glasgow School of Art / © Bet Low Trust

Scotsman art critic Susan Mansfield selects ten must-see art exhibitions for the year ahead

Bet Low: An Island on Your Doorstep The largest collection of works by Scottish painter Bet Low to be exhibited since 1985 will mark the artist’s centenary in the two places with which she is most associated. The show looks set to continue the resurgence of interest in Low’s paintings, particularly her later abstract works. Reid Gallery, Glasgow School of Art, 11 January until 8 February, then Pier Arts Centre, Stromness, 1 March until 7 June

The Scottish Colourists: Radical Perspectives This milestone Scottish Colourists exhibition, created in collaboration with the Fleming Collection, presents the work of Peploe, Fergusson, Hunter and Cadell alongside their British and European contemporaries for the first time, including Matisse, Derain and members of the Bloomsbury Group. Dovecot Studios, Edinburgh, 7 February until 28 June

​Hag: Power, Knowledge & Alchemy Through Craft Thirteen (what better number?) women artist-makers reclaim the word “hag” to celebrate strength, wisdom, creativity and rebelliousness. This show curated by Fife Contemporary explores inspiration, activism, invention and the hard-won knowledge of craftswomen. Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries, 8 March until 8 June

​Acts of Creation: On Art and Motherhood Curated by Hettie Judah for Hayward Touring, this wide-ranging exhibition reflects the lived experience of motherhood in all its creativity and complexity, featuring more than 60 modern and contemporary artists including Paula Rego, Chantal Joffe and Tracey Emin. Dundee Contemporary Arts, 19 April until 13 July

​Linder: Danger Came Smiling This retrospective on pioneering feminist artist Linder Sterling comes straight to Edinburgh from London. In addition, a new performance work will be created in Scotland and presented in two parts, at Mount Stuart in June and to open the 21st edition of Edinburgh Art Festival in August. Inverleith House, Edinburgh, 23 May until 19 October

Detail from John Bellany, Self Portrait with a Razor Shell, 1976 | Copyright the Estate of John Bellany

​John Bellany: A Life in Self Portraiture Self portraiture was a key element throughout John Bellany’s long and colourful career. This major exhibition brings together more than 80 paintings, drawings and prints, from fantasy and allegory to the clear-eyed portraits made as he recovered from life-changing surgery. City Art Centre, Edinburgh, 31 May until 28 September

​Mike Nelson Another artist working onsite for his summer exhibition is Mike Nelson, who will take up residence in the Fruitmarket’s Warehouse space for several weeks prior to his show. Nelson’s intriguing installations look set to transform all the gallery’s spaces into his own imaginative universe. Fruitmarket Gallery, Edinburgh, 20 June until 28 September

Mike Nelson, installation view Extinction Beckons, Hayward Gallery 2023 | Contributed

​Margaret Salmon: Assembly Photographs, sculptures and a new long-form narrative film comprise this solo show by New York-born, Glasgow-based Margaret Salmon. Working with residents in Kelvinside and Maryhill, Salmon examines how austerity and the pandemic have affected the community’s understanding of death, healing and the future. Hunterian Art Gallery, Glasgow, June to October, dates still TBC

​Wael Shawky A year of programming to mark the Talbot Rice Gallery’s 50th anniversary includes this major solo show by Egyptian artist Wael Shawky. Films, sculptures and drawings are presented alongside the UK premiere of Shawky’s operatic film, Drama 1882, made for the Egyptian Pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale. Talbot Rice Gallery, Edinburgh, 28 June until 28 September