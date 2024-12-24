The year in 10 stunning artworks from the Edinburgh Sketcher

Edinburgh Sketcher's year | Edinburgh Sketcher 2024

It’s that time of year again where I can share with you my favourite sketches from the Scottish capital.

Looking back this year, it seems to have been a very damp and drizzly summer, but I do love rainy paintings though, I’m able to express reflections and movement through ink and watercolour, adding to the mood of the drawing. I hope you enjoy my look back at 2024. You can play the WhereArtI Quiz every Monday in the Edinburgh Evening News, and guess where in the city I’ve been sketching! You can sign up for my newsletter and follow all my latest work online at EdinburghSketcher.com.

Mark, EdinburghSketcher

Turner painting | Edinburgh Sketcher 2024

1. Turners at the National

This piece was inspired by a visit to see the JMW Turner paintings at the Royal Scottish Academy. In 2025, thanks to a swap with the National Gallery of Ireland, there will be a new set of Turner paintings which have never been seen in Scotland before.

Murrayfield | Edinburgh Sketcher 2024

2. Murrayfield Panel

Working on original one off pieces this year I created a series of drawings using india ink on wooden panels. The fine lines look great against the warm tones of the wood and highlight the detail in this sketch from the back of the Scottish Rugby stadium. I will be making more of these panels for an exhibition in the summer of 2025.

Victoria Street Showers | Edinburgh Sketcher 2024

3. Victoria Street Showers

I remember this was a very wet May day bank holiday, the cobbled streets of Edinburgh were full of visitors all wrapped up against the downpour. I scribbled this beneath an umbrella adding the colour wash later, while drying off with a coffee.

Opera Festival | Edinburgh Sketcher 2024

4. A Night At The Opera

I love going to the theatre, the sounds, lights and excitement of a show I think is just magical, and even better when I am early enough to make a quick sketch before the curtain opens and the lights go down. This was Scottish Opera’s La Traviata at the Festival Theatre.

Save Roseburn Path | Edinburgh Sketcher 2024

5. Save Roseburn Path

I took a walk along one of the north Edinburgh cycle paths and looked up to see the sun streaming through the leaves. The branches from both sides of the old railway path criss crossed above my head creating an archway of green, yellow and bright white. I made this drawing to support the cause to protect the Roseburn section of the cycle path which is currently under the threat of being made into part of the tram line extension.

National Museum | Edinburgh Sketcher 2024

6. Museum Hall

Inside the National Museum of Scotland on Chambers Street, a very familiar place for my family and I as we were always there when the kids were growing up. I love a good perspective view and this one of the main hall worked out well.

Grupo Corpo Dancers | Edinburgh Sketcher 2024

7. Brazilian Dance in Ink

I love to test myself sketching live acts at the Edinburgh International Festival. Brazilian dance group Grupo Corpo were my highlight of a busy festival, with strong lighting, rhythmic beats and mesmerising dance which had me enthralled. I scribbled away with a fountain pen catching the movement and light.

Water of Leith | Edinburgh Sketcher 2024

8. Water of Leith

Often while walking through the city a new angle or composition stops me in my tracks, in this case the view was over a wall looking down on the Water of Leith and one of Antony Gormleys ‘6 Times’ sculptures which created a fantastic reflection.

Helter Skelter | Edinburgh Sketcher 2024

9. Helter Skelter

The Helter Skelter, East Princes Street Gardens Edinburgh. The colourful structure is always a pleasure to draw and one of my highlights from Edinburgh's Christmas. I kept to a subtle narrow range of colours with this one and I think it would make a nice gift card for next year.

Edinburgh Sunrise | Edinburgh Sketcher 2024

10. Inverleith Sunrise

