Anti-immigration sentiments are running so high that the UK risks loses sight of the very real benefits of allowing people to move to this country

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given a country’s gross domestic product can be expressed as its population multiplied by GDP per capita, it should be clear that the number of people who live there is a key factor in the size of any economy. A shrinking population does not necessarily mean a slide into recession, but it clearly causes problems.

According to figures from the National Records of Scotland, this country’s population would be in a record-breaking decline but for one factor – immigration. Instead, it hit 5,490,100 on June 30 last year, the highest ever level, after the largest rise since the 1940s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Net international migration was 47,700 for the year to June 30, 2023, while net migration between elsewhere in the UK and Scotland was 13,900. This more than compensated for deaths outnumbering births by 19,100, the biggest gap on record.

Paying for state pensions

There are unquestionably practical problems associated with high net migration, with effects on demand for housing, pressure on public services and so on. However, there are also huge benefits.

In addition to the decreasing number of people born in Scotland, our population is also ageing. More than a fifth of Scots are 65 and over, compared to 16 per cent under the age of 16. The advantages of bringing in people of working age, as most migrants are, include that they help pay for the state pensions of elderly people, which might otherwise become an increasingly difficult task.

Immigration debate needs greater balance

Hostility towards immigration – inflamed by nationalistic populists – has been a theme of UK politics for years, and played a key role in Brexit, an act of economic self-harm that many now regret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The danger is that anti-immigration sentiments run so high that the UK loses sight of the reasons why it can be beneficial. If employers cannot fill jobs, those vacancies will disappear. If universities are prevented from bringing in international students, they will lose a vital source of income that helps provide a world-class education for all.