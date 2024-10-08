Why Scotland has recorded its fastest population growth since the 1940s

Migration is said to be the biggest driver of population

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s population rose faster than at any time since the 1940s to its highest level in the year to mid 2023, driven by migration, the latest data shows.

The country’s population was at 5,490,100 on 30 June last year, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS) Mid-Year Population Estimates for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is up 43,100 from the middle of 2022, a 0.8 per cent increase, and the biggest jump in one year since 1946-1947.

NRS said that migration was the main driver of population growth, as international migration and people moving to Scotland from elsewhere in the UK continued to boost the country’s population.

In contrast, deaths outnumbered births by the largest amount on record, with 19,100 more people dying than being born.

Getty Images

NRS head of demographic statistics Esther Roughsedge said: “The main driver of population growth over the year was people moving to Scotland from abroad and other parts of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Almost two-thirds of people moving to Scotland came from outside the UK.

“We also saw a fall in the number of people leaving Scotland.

“Without migration into Scotland, the population would have fallen. Deaths outnumbered births by the highest amount on record. There were 19,100 more deaths than births.”

Net international migration was at 47,700 in the year to mid-2023 while net migration between elsewhere in the UK and Scotland was at 13,900.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The population estimates report showed that migration has been adding to Scotland’s population for the last 23 years, as more people have moved to Scotland than have left.

It also showed that deaths have outnumbered births in each of the last nine years, with the year ending June 2023 the largest difference on record.

Scotland’s population is getting older, the data showed.

More than a fifth of Scotland’s population were 65 and over, with 16 per cent aged zero to 15 years.

This was attributed to the baby booms of the previous century and the falling birth rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The populations of the larger cities have grown the most between mid-2022 and mid-2023.

City of Edinburgh grew by 1.7 per cent or 8,680 people, Glasgow City by 1.6 per cent or 9,920 people and Aberdeen City by 1.6 per cent or 3,500 people.

In contrast, the populations of a number of rural and island council areas have fallen in the year to mid-2023, including the Western Isles, Scottish Borders and Argyll and Bute.

The SNP said the drop in rural and islands populations backed up calls for the new UK government to urgently deliver on its election promise of a Rural Visa Pilot Scheme for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Roddick, who represents the Highlands and Islands in Holyrood, said: “These figures confirm that Scotland is an attractive place to live and work, and also highlight the positive impact of immigration to support Scotland's economy and our public services.“