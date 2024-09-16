Labour leader and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has agreed closer ties with the Italian government

Sir Keir Starmer is in Italy today, where he has met with the Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, much to the chagrin of some of his left-wing MPs.

The Prime Minister is hoping to learn from Italy’s immigration policies. The European country has recorded a 64 per cent drop this year in crossings from north Africa to Italy. However, these policies are controversial, with left-wing Labour MP Kim Johnson labelling them “disturbing”.

Phil Noble/PA Wire

Following a joint press conference in Rome, it is clear Sir Keir thinks differently. He spoke of how the two countries could work together to tackle global challenges and how to jointly support Ukraine, but also stressed there were areas of Italian policy the UK could learn from, specifically the deals to bring about tougher borders.

Earlier this year, the Rome cabinet passed measures to increase the length of time illegal migrants can be held from three to 18 months, with Ms Meloni warning any would-be migrants who made the journey they would be “detained and sent back”.

The main reason for the drop in crossings, however, are deals arranged with Tunisia and Libya - the countries where most people depart from for Europe.

The EU paid Tunisia £88 million in 2023 to boost border security and train up its coastguard, with Italy supplying patrol vessels and giving the Tunisian Government another £88m to support small companies and invest in education and renewable energy. Italy is also training the Libyan coastguard and signed a major gas deal. It is similar to an arrangement the EU had with Turkey during 2016.

Migrants leave an RNLI lifeboat that picked them up at sea while crossing the English Channel from France (Picture: Henry Nicholls/AFP)

In short, the approach is not just to train the staff of countries migrants are deporting from, but to arrange separate lucrative deals with them, almost as a bonus or reason to stick to their word.

Speaking in the press conference, the Prime Minister said: “I have always made the argument that preventing people leaving their country in the first place is far better than trying to deal with those that have arrived in any of our countries. I was very interested in that.

“In a sense, today was a return – if you like – to British pragmatism. We are pragmatists first and foremost. When we see a challenge, we discuss with our friends and allies the different approaches that are being taken, look at what works, and that is the approach we have taken today, and it has been a very productive day.”

This shows a concerted effort from the UK government to have a tougher approach on migration, to the extent it is willing to adopt and follow strategies adopted by a far-right government in Italy. This is a risky strategy, not least because it could anger the party’s left, as well as inviting criticism from other progressive parties.

Sir Keir is clearly mindful of this, insisting he was not interested in learning from Italy’s Albania deal, which has seen them pay to build migration centres in the neighbouring country. But not following all the policies of a far-right government is unlikely to assuage concerns, especially when Human Rights Watch has accused Italy and the EU of being “complicit” in crimes carried out against migrants in Libya.