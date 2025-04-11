A 1960s Bond film will invite obvious comparisons with greatest ever 007
According to Anthony Horowitz, the novelist who wrote three new books about Ian Fleming’s famous character James Bond, the film franchise is in “safe hands” following the appointment of the two new producers, David Heyman and Amy Pascal.
It’s not known who Amazon MGM Studios, which now has full creative control, have in mind to play Bond, but rumour has it that they plan to make a period piece set in the 1950s or 1960s. That decision will, of course, invite comparisons between whoever is chosen and the original star, Sean Connery.
Connery was cast in 1961 after producer Harry Saltzman saw him stride across a street in London’s Mayfair. “He moved like a jungle cat,” Saltzman remarked.
There are some who would say the franchise has never really been in ‘safe hands’ since he stopped playing the part. So all Amazon, Heyman and Pascal need to do now is find a relatively unknown actor with the animal magnetism, ruthless demeanour and comic timing of Connery and everything else will surely fall into place. No pressure.
