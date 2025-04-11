A 1960s Bond film will invite obvious comparisons with greatest ever 007

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Anthony Horowitz, the novelist who wrote three new books about Ian Fleming’s famous character James Bond, the film franchise is in “safe hands” following the appointment of the two new producers, David Heyman and Amy Pascal.

It’s not known who Amazon MGM Studios, which now has full creative control, have in mind to play Bond, but rumour has it that they plan to make a period piece set in the 1950s or 1960s. That decision will, of course, invite comparisons between whoever is chosen and the original star, Sean Connery.

Sean Connery and Honor Blackman, stars of James Bond film Goldfinger, pictured in 1964 (Picture: Express) | Getty Images

Connery was cast in 1961 after producer Harry Saltzman saw him stride across a street in London’s Mayfair. “He moved like a jungle cat,” Saltzman remarked.