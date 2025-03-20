Amazon have take over creative control of the James Bond franchaise - so what happens now?Amazon have take over creative control of the James Bond franchaise - so what happens now?
James Bond Rumours 2025: Here are 10 things we think we know about the next 007 film - including cast

By David Hepburn

Published 20th Mar 2025, 11:11 BST

It’s going to be the 26th on-screen outing for the world’s most famous spy.

It has been over three years since the release of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’ - with the actor confirming that he was hanging up his tux.

Since then there has been no letup in the speculation over who will succeed him in one of the world’s biggest film franchaises, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan - as well as Craig himself.

And there have also been no shortage of rumours as to the plot, the rest of the cast and who will be behind the camera for ‘Bond 26’.

Then earlier this year, all bets were off when Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson signed over creative control to streaming giant Amazon.

Here are all the latest rumours and theories about what’s next for 007.

There have been numerous favourites to be the next James Bond over the last couple of years - everybody from Paul Mescal to Idris Elba. Kickass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the current hot tip, followed by Henry Cavill, James Norton and Richard Madden.

1. The name's Bond

There have been numerous favourites to be the next James Bond over the last couple of years - everybody from Paul Mescal to Idris Elba. Kickass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the current hot tip, followed by Henry Cavill, James Norton and Richard Madden. | Getty Images

Technically speaking Lashana Lynch is already the first female 007 - her character Nomi took on the code name in the last film 'No Time To Die'. There have been rumours that it's time for a female James Bond and she's the favourite to make history.

2. A female Bond?

Technically speaking Lashana Lynch is already the first female 007 - her character Nomi took on the code name in the last film 'No Time To Die'. There have been rumours that it's time for a female James Bond and she's the favourite to make history. | Getty Images

The best James Bond films have great baddies - from Jaws to Goldfinger and Blofeld. The bookies' favourite to play Bond's next enemy is Irish star Colin Farrell.

3. A new nemesis

The best James Bond films have great baddies - from Jaws to Goldfinger and Blofeld. The bookies' favourite to play Bond's next enemy is Irish star Colin Farrell. | AFP via Getty Images

It's quite the honour to be asked to direct a James Bond film and, if current rumours are correct, it's going to be Oscar-winner Steve McQueen taking on the mantle. Other filmmakers in the frame include 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig and 'Conclave' director Edward Berger.

4. Behind the camera

It's quite the honour to be asked to direct a James Bond film and, if current rumours are correct, it's going to be Oscar-winner Steve McQueen taking on the mantle. Other filmmakers in the frame include 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig and 'Conclave' director Edward Berger. | Getty Images for BFI

