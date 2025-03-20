It has been over three years since the release of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’ - with the actor confirming that he was hanging up his tux.

Since then there has been no letup in the speculation over who will succeed him in one of the world’s biggest film franchaises, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery , David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan - as well as Craig himself.

And there have also been no shortage of rumours as to the plot, the rest of the cast and who will be behind the camera for ‘Bond 26’.

Then earlier this year, all bets were off when Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson signed over creative control to streaming giant Amazon.

Here are all the latest rumours and theories about what’s next for 007.

1 . The name's Bond There have been numerous favourites to be the next James Bond over the last couple of years - everybody from Paul Mescal to Idris Elba. Kickass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the current hot tip, followed by Henry Cavill, James Norton and Richard Madden.

2 . A female Bond? Technically speaking Lashana Lynch is already the first female 007 - her character Nomi took on the code name in the last film 'No Time To Die'. There have been rumours that it's time for a female James Bond and she's the favourite to make history.

3 . A new nemesis The best James Bond films have great baddies - from Jaws to Goldfinger and Blofeld. The bookies' favourite to play Bond's next enemy is Irish star Colin Farrell.