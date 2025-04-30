10 ways to make Scotland's politics work for its people

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney’s well-intentioned summit to defend democracy last week ended up as a metaphor of what is wrong with our politics and governance in Scotland.

The Conservative party didn’t turn up, claiming it “was a talking shop” and an SNP ruse. Labour leader Anas Sarwar took aim at the SNP, saying its performance in government was the real issue, building on his previous comments that Scots were “scunnered” with politics – a point more salient than any conclusions from the summit.

The SNP did not focus on any deeper analysis of Scotland’s declining democracy and was unwilling to acknowledge that a preoccupation with independence, battles with the Greens and skirmishes with Westminster have distracted them from a far more pressing and important policy agenda.

The Reform party wasn’t invited. And press coverage might have led some to think the Greens and Lib Dems didn’t attend.

Professor Sir John Curtice has an important message about how to restore the public's trust in politics and democracy (Picture: Leon Neal) | Getty Images

Too much focus on Farage

The summit failed to address the serious nature of the challenges facing Scotland. More inclusive conversations may lie ahead, and civic, faith, union, charity and political leaders did sign up to do something about people who feel unheard and disempowered.

But there was too much focus on Nigel Farage. Fixing our shortcomings is more of a challenge than calling out the Reform party. It is a predator, soulless and incoherent, which thrives on fear and resentment and the darker sides of delusion, English nationalism and populism. It should be the subject of intense political scrutiny.

The summit, however, should have addressed why Scots are losing faith, trust and confidence in politics. Reform is a symptom of a wider democratic malaise, not the cause.

The way to defeat the far-right and improve our democracy is by making politics relevant once again to an electorate under siege from a confluence of calamities and global crises of every description, which are making them unsettled, despondent and angry about their futures. Political parties must be honest with themselves, with each other and the electorate.

Curtice on restoring trust

Speaking to the Royal Society of Arts’ chief executive Andy Haldane, Professor Sir John Curtice, Britain’s top pollster, said that politics had been changed by Brexit and by culture replacing class as a social dividing line. He spoke of the importance of holding politicians accountable for what they do but noted “politicians are much more likely to be brought down because of personal failure than because they screwed up on policy”.

“If politicians want to improve trust, they need to stop attacking each other when it comes to issues of trust. If you want to improve trust, you need to improve the performance of government. Focus on this. Trust will largely follow...” he said.

Of particular relevance to the SNP was his comment that all political systems need civil society organisations to provide analyses and ideas, particularly when you are in office for a while. After nearly 18 years, the SNP is experiencing a mental block on new ideas. It has been building few political bridges and appears reluctant to accept a wider range of political thinking.

Life is complicated

Scotland needs a more open and inclusive politics. Democratic deterioration could be costly. Parties should acknowledge that no party has the answer to every problem or a monopoly on wisdom. People also don’t think in absolutes on every subject. Life is more complicated. Tribalism and intolerance are divisive.

There are questions to be asked about the relevance of our political parties and their utility in a society which is gripped by rapid and accelerating change. A vacuum exists and traditional parties must accept responsibility for the turmoil and anger that has engulfed Western democracies, including our own.

Scotland is a deeply divided nation, and is losing momentum. The agenda for the next summit should focus on renewal and respect, and tackle the big issues. So what would this look like?

Sidelining independence

One, the Scottish Government should make peace with Westminster and cooperate constructively to improve the quality of life of Scots. No matter the future constitutional destination of Scotland, the UK will always be there.

Two, Westminster must show more enthusiasm and respect for the idea of the UK’s four nations, with a constructive dialogue and an expansion of devolution, which strengthens the UK. Scotland needs to be higher up the Westminster agenda.

Three, the SNP must sideline independence and put a greater emphasis on the neglected policy issues that affect the lives of Scots. More governing and less campaigning. Few problems are the fault of the Union.

Four, to help tackle partisanship and tribalism, the first-past-the-post method used to elect the 73 constituency seats in the Scottish Parliament should be scrapped and replaced with a more consensual, European model based on proportional representation.

Five, establish a less party politicised committee system at Holyrood, that is able to provide more effective oversight of major policies and their implementation.

Cooperating across party lines

Six, reinvigorate, renew and respect local government and acknowledge the contribution of the Third Sector.

Seven, change the nature of the political debate by creating a cross-party focus on Scotland’s big issues: health, education, transport, population, industry, child poverty, demographics and justice issues.

Eight, the Scottish Parliament and government must be bold, brave and fearless in advancing the needs of Scotland, in Westminster and the EU.

Nine, the Conservative party in Scotland must become serious partners and stop messing about on the margins of partnering with Reform and opting out of anything that looks too distinctively Scottish.

Ten, Labour in Scotland must, on occasion, put some constructive distance between themselves and the party at Westminster, embracing more enthusiastically an agenda immersed in devolution politics and priorities which may vary at times from Labour in London. Devolution is a journey, not a destination: not nationalism, but inspired, patriotic pragmatism.

Scotland deserves a lot better.