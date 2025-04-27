SNP's anti far-right summit a vanity project that misjudges scale of the problem

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The far right is rising across the world, helped by a news system that shuts down support for the oppressed, and social media platforms that favour clicks over the safety of its users.

Fascism, in all its forms, is a growing threat, whether it be civilians bundled into vans and deported from the US, sweeping cuts and closures in Argentina, or simply the parties whose popularity is on the rise in Europe. It’s also a mistake, if not outright stupid, to say it isn’t a problem here - a country in which thugs set a hotel full of migrants on fire. It is a clear and present danger to the public and our democracy.

First Minister John Swinney speaking at Merchants House of Glasgow | Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

It is with this recognition of the danger that we approach the First Minister’s anti far-right summit, an event that aims to combat this, but in reality looked like a self-congratulating panel of politicians who have fundamentally missed the point.

You do not combat the far right by having panels where you all agree racism is bad. You do not defeat hate by putting on a unified front, then criticising each other the moment you walk away from the table. It was a pointless exercise and one that misunderstands what drives the far right and how to combat it.

Consider the words of John Swinney, who said the focus was on shared values, before adding Reform's approach to immigration caused him "enormous concern". Of course it does, it’s awful. But by not having the right-wing group at the table, he’s boosted Reform. They can now say the panel smeared everyone who has concerns about immigration as racist, and that Scotland isn’t listening to the concerns.

It’s bad optics, it’s bad politics and suggests the issue is not being taken seriously. Nobody is going to change their mind based on a cross-party panel. To beat these people you have to educate, legislate and deliver. It’s not complicated.

Tommy Robinson supporters during a protest in central London. | Lucy North/PA Wire

As anyone who has been online since Covid can attest, it has made lots of previously rational people completely lose it. Looking into the abyss, they have become radicalised, whether it be on race, transphobia or vaccines. Extreme views on issues are encouraged and, in turn, debated. It is OK to recognise that some ideas are beyond merit and not to engage with them.

Then there is the main way you beat the far right - by simply delivering. Country after country has shown you do not triumph over racism by offering a little bit and hoping it placates. Being firm on immigration is not going to convince the far right, it’s going to encourage them to go further, moving the Overton window.

It is not about appeasement, despite the actions of the White House. It’s about delivering, coming up with policies so people feel their lives are improving. Funding public services, reducing NHS waiting times, creating opportunities, so that people have a reason to focus on themselves, rather than othering people due to race or sexuality.