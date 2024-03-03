Alexei Navalny supporters bravery is a reminder that right to protest must be protected

This week saw the largest opposition gathering in Russia since Alexei Navalny’s jailing in January 2021. Sadly this time, it was for his funeral.Navalny was almost certainly killed by the state, with Vladimir Putin incapable of winning in the battle of ideas.

So scared of Navalny was the Russian president, he threw him in jail. In death, Putin’s police, hiding their faces, removed flower tributes, and arrested those laying them.Following Russian events from my incredibly safe home, it was hard not to feel moved and completely in awe. Navalny headed back knowing he would likely be killed. The public turned up to pay tribute at his funeral, knowing they may be detained and sent to a penal colony 1200 miles from Moscow. That is a courage beyond words, a belief so profound it trumps any sense of self-preservation.Because make no mistake, opposition in Russia is dangerous, no matter how small. On the day of the funeral, police made arrests in multiple cities, because dissent is considered far greater a crime to Putin than murder or rape, the perpetrators of which are now deployed fighting Ukraine. It is no longer shocking, it is simply the norm for a state long past caring about international law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watching on is so desperately sad, seeing these people raging against a regime that does not support them, a dictatorship that will not accept their dissent.

The right to protest is an important part of a functioning democracy.

In Britain, we are truly lucky to live without such limits. Working in Westminster, I see protesters all the time, whether it’s climate activists, fans of the EU, or one guy on his own who’s really into God. They might be irritating, but it’s a healthy cornerstone of our democracy.

It’s the same for the protests that have been sweeping London and Britain for months demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. You might not agree with some of the language used, but that people feel compelled to march, and safe to march, is undoubtedly a positive. It is also crucial to recognise a small minority are not representative of the wider movement. Not everyone who supports a ceasefire calls for the death of all Jews.Despite this, the UK Government is now seeking to stamp out such protests, with the Home Secretary considering tightening the law around demonstrations, including a requirement for protesters to increase the amount of notice they give to police.If the threat of further limits wasn’t enough, James Cleverly has added the protesters had “made their point”, because politicians, of all people, are best placed to judge those who repeat themselves.