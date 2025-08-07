An iconic jacket worn by Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been recreated.

A Fife manufacturer has recreated the iconic parka worn by Liam Gallagher at Glastonbury in 1995 ahead of his return to Edinburgh with Oasis for a massive series of reunion concerts.

Glenrothes-based Keela Outdoors has created a strictly limited edition of just 50 copies of the Falkland Parka ‘95, with a donation from the proceeds going to Radio Forth’s Cash For Kids appeal.

The jacket was worn by Gallagher when Oasis played Glastonbury 30 years ago. And with the band – and the coat – making a comeback, it inspired the factory to swing into production.

Keela's Falkland Parka ‘95 (inset) as worn by Liam Gallagher at Glastonbury in 1995. (Pic: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

It comes as Oasis prepare for three sold-out gigs at Murrayfield Stadium as part of their reunion tour. The band kick off with their first concert on Friday night.

Keeping the same silhouette as its predecessor, the Falkland Parka 95 has been updated with modernised materials including Ventile’s premium, fluorocarbon-free cotton fabric, L24 and Keela’s Queens Award-winning System Dual Protection (SDP).

The jacket, which is nominated in the sustainability category at the 2026 OIA Awards, is the latest piece to be made at the Glenrothes factory, and forms part of Keela’s ‘Albion Collection’, which celebrates its sister brand, Ilasco’s, 45 years of UK manufacturing.

Sam Fernando, Keela sales director said: “We’re so excited to be bringing back our Falkland Parka, refreshing it for a new generation whilst keeping the essence of what made the original so special.