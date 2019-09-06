Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson can't be allowed to force through 'no deal' Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon has said an early general election is inevitable, but that Boris Johnson should not be allowed to dictate the timing in order to force through a 'no deal' Brexit.

The First Minister took to Twitter to say that her party "relishes in the prospect of an early election", but that it is in the public's interest to deny Boris Johnson's appeal for a vote before October 31.

She argued the Prime Minister was attempting to dictate the timing as a distraction to push forward a 'no deal' Brexit.

Her comments come following a poll by Focal Data this week which indicated the SNP could gain over 50 Scottish seats at Westminster.

In a vote on Wednesday, the Commons rejected Boris Johnson's motion calling for a snap election on October 15, however, MPs will get another chance to vote for an early election on September 9.

Despite this, Nicola Sturgeon added that it was now a question of "when not if" the vote would take place, and that "when an election does come", her party would represent Scotland's opposition to Brexit as an independent nation.

Boris Johnson is today visiting Scotland in a bid to win over voters.

On his way to the Queen's Balmoral estate, he spoke at an Aberdeenshire farm, where he pledged to "change things for the better" for Scotland's farmers - starting with a funding boost of more than £200 million.