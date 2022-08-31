Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 96-year-old monarch, who has faced ongoing mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming premiers at Buckingham Palace.

But Mr Johnson, who will tender his resignation, and the new Conservative Party leader, who will be asked to form a government, will travel to Balmoral for the key audiences on Tuesday September 6 instead.

The Queen is on her traditional summer break in the Scottish Highlands.

The Queen opted not to travel to London to meet new PM and outgoing Boris Johnson

A Palace spokesman confirmed the decision on Wednesday.

The announcement came after the Queen’s traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle by a guard of honour was held privately this year for her “comfort”.

A military unit is normally inspected by the monarch at the gates of her Scottish retreat to mark the Queen taking up residence at her home.

But the event was held behind the gates inside the grounds of Balmoral, with a source saying “This is a change in line with events being adapted for Her Majesty’s comfort”.

The Queen has faced episodic mobility issues since last autumn and now regularly uses a walking stick, with some of her official engagements this year shorter in length then would have been expected.

She missed much of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations during the extended Bank Holiday weekend in June but did make two separate brief appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony.