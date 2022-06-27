Queen Elizabeth II wears white overalls during a visit to Rothes Colliery, near Kirkcaldy, in June 1958.

Royal Visits: Here are 21 fascinating pictures from the 1950s and 1960s of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Scotland

The Queen has always had a special relationship with Scotland and, to mark the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee, we’re taking a look back at her regular trips north of the border over half a century ago.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 27th June 2022, 3:06 pm

Her Majesty the Queen’s ties with Scotland are in her DNA, as she is descended directly from James VI of Scotland through her father King George VI.

Meanwhile, on her mother’s side, she can trace her ancestry through generations of Scottish nobility back to the 14th century and Sir John Lyon, Thane of Glamis, who married King Robert II’s daughter.

And Glamis Castle was the ancestral home of the Queen Mother, as well as being the birthplace of the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who was the first royal baby to be born in Scotland since 1600.

During childhood and throughout her reign the Queen has spent plenty of time in Scotland, using the ancient royal palace of Holyroodhouse when in residence in Edinburgh.

But she has particular affection for her beloved family home of Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, which was created by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert as the royal family’s private retreat.

She was also said to be particularly fond of the the Royal Yacht Britannia which she launched at John Brown’s shipyard in Clydebank on April 16, 1953.

The boat was used for many trips around the world until it was decommisioned in 1997, later becoming a tourist attraction in Edinburgh’s Leith.

Here are 21 pictures of some of the Queen’s visits to Scotland over half a century ago.

1. Dancing Queen

Queen Elizabeth II dances an eightsome reel at the Royal Company of Archers' Ball in the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh, in June 1966.

2. Welcome to Glasgow

The Queen arrives in Glasgow for a visit in September 1964.

3. Tour of West Lothian

Queen Elizabeth II at Grangemouth during her tour of West Lothian in July 1955

4. On board

Queen Elizabeth II waves from her train at Stow Station in the Borders in July 1966.

