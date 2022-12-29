Part one of our look back to remember the stars and notable names who left us in 2022

Sidney Poitier

JANUARY

Sidney Poitier, 94. The trailblazing Bahamian-American actor known for In the Heat of the Night, Lilies of the Field, and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, won an Oscar in 1963, the first black actor to do so. He grew up in the Bahamas but moved to America when he was 15. One year later, he starred in his first lead film role in 1955’s Blackboard Jungle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meat Loaf, 74, the singer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular. His first album stayed on the charts for over nine years and still sells an estimated 200,000 copies annually. His hit single I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) reached number one in 28 countries and earned him a Grammy award

Barry Cryer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Cryer OBE, 86. The Leeds born comedy legend was famous for his work on The Morecambe and Wise Show and I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue. He wrote for many iconic performer including Tommy Cooper, Les Dawson, Sir Bruce Forsyth and Spike Milligan in a glittering career.

Hamish More, 81, Scottish cricketer. Born in Edinburgh, he represented Scotland in first-class cricket from 1966 to 1976. One of Scotland’s most accomplished cricketers of the past 60 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Veronica Gibson, 85, Scottish arts patron who was the President of Scottish Opera. She had been a constant presence within Scotish Opera – which has paid tribute to her as a "beloved fixture of Scotland's cultural landscape for six decades” since its inception in 1962 when it was founded by her late husband, Sir Alexander Gibson.

Bill Bryden, 79, Scottish theatre and film director. Greenock-born, he was head of drama at BBC Scotland from 1984 to 1993, where he produced award-winning dramas including John Byrne’s Tutti Frutti with Dame Emma Thompson and Robbie Coltrane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynda Baron

George Rossi, 60, Scottish actor best known for playing Duncan Lennox in The Bill from 1998 to 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David McGill, 74, Scottish international lawn and indoor bowler and commentator.

FEBRUARY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamber Gascoigne, 87, television presenter, author, and best known for being the original quizmaster on University Challenge, which initially ran from 1962 to 1987.

June Brown died at her home in Surrey with her family by her side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Douglas, 89, Scottish composer and conductor.

Sir Duncan Rice, 79, principal of the University of Aberdeen from 1996 to 2010, knighted for services to education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davie Cattanach, 75, Scottish footballer (Falkirk, Celtic, Stirling Albion)

Doug Baillie, 85, Scottish footballer (Falkirk, Airdrieonians, Rangers)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Morrison, Jack Milroy and Mary Lee at the King's theatre in Edinburgh, August 1983.

Margaret Richards, 93, Scottish architect. Awarded 2014 RIAS Lifetime Achievement Award for her ‘outstanding contribution to architecture’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir William Lithgow, 2nd Baronet, 87, Scottish industrialist

MARCH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Connor, 86, Scottish footballer. Served Celtic in more capacities than any other individual across the modern age. In answering the call to become caretaker manager for a team on its knees in 1993, he enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run. The only man to take charge of Celtic for at least a quartet of encounters and remain unbeaten.

Shane Warne, 52, Australian cricketer. Regarded as one of the sport's greatest bowlers; he made 145 Test appearances, taking 708 wickets, and set the record for the most wickets taken by any bowler in Test cricket, a record he held until 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynda Baron, 82. Best known for playing nurse Gladys Emmanuel in the BBC comedy series Open All Hours and its sequel, Still Open All Hours.

Dennis Waterman started his career as a child actor (Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Hurt, 71, Oscar-winning American actor (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Broadcast News, The Incredible Hulk)

Mary Lee, 100,Glasgow-bornsinger, variety performer and broadcaster. At the time of her death, Lee was the last surviving singer who had been active with the British dance bands in the 1930s. Became known in Scottish variety through performing with her husband, comedian Jack Milroy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Bowles, 85, English actor best known for his classic comic roles. Trained as an actor straight from school and was a contemporary of Peter O’Toole and Albert Finney at RADA, but he was in his 40s when he attained stardom as one of the two leads in the hit sitcom To the Manor Born in the late 1970s

John McLeod, 88, Scottish composer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Moore, 49, Scottish journalist and racing cyclist. Moore was a regular contributor to The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday for over 20 years, covering Olympic and Commonwealth Games, the Tour de France and other major sporting events.

Tom Parker, 33, English pop singer (The Wanted). In October 2020, at the age of 32, Parker was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. The Wanted reunited in September 2021, but after a sudden deterioration in his condition, Parker died on 30 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

APRIL

Tom Smith, 50 An outstanding player for Scotland and the British and Irish Lions during the 1990s and 2000s. Captained his country and twice toured with the Lions, Smith is widely considered one of the finest loosehead props of the modern era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

June Brown OBE, 95, English actress and author forever known for her role as Dot Cotton on EastEnders which she played from 1985–1993 and 1997–2020. In 2005, she received the Lifetime Achievement award at the British Soap Awards. The actress died at her home in Surrey with her family by her side.

Graham Fyfe, 70, Scottish footballer (Rangers, Hibernian, Dumbarton). Part of the Rangers squad which lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Barcelona 50 years ago

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norm Suddon, 78, Scottish rugby player. The prop had 13 appearances for Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

MAY

Dennis Waterman, 74, the actor and singer. A familiar face on British television for more than six decades, famous for his role as Terry McCann in Minder as well as The Sweeney and New Tricks among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Angus Grossart, 85, Carluke-born businessman who was the founder, chairman and executive director of Edinburgh-based merchant bank Noble Grossart. His public roles included chairmanships of the National Galleries of Scotland, the National Museums of Scotland and the Burrell Renaissance group.

Andy Fletcher, 60, keyboardist with Depeche Mode, In 2020, he and the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray Liotta, 67, American actor (Goodfellas, Something Wild, Field of Dreams) who was an Emmy winner in 2005.

Alan White, 72, English drummer (Yes, Plastic Ono Band)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir William Sutherland, 88, Scottish police officer, chief constable of Bedfordshire Police (1979–1983) and Lothian and Borders Police (19883–1996), chief inspector of constabulary of Scotland (1996–1998)

JUNE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davie Wilson, 85, Scottish football player (Rangers, Dundee United, national team) and manager. Regarded as one of the country’s finest left wingers, Wilson played 373 times for Rangers between 1956 and 1967, scoring 158 goals and claiming 11 trophies in the process.

Frank Williams, 90, English actor best known for playing Reverend Timothy Farthing in Dad's Army

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Deborah James DBE journalist, podcast host and charity campaigner. In 2016, she was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer and went on to host the You, Me and the Big C podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live about her struggles with her illness. Dame Deborah, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, captured the hearts of the nation.