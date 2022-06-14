Davie Wilson played 373 times for Rangers during an 11-year spell.

Regarded as one of the country’s finest left wingers, Wilson played 373 times for Rangers between 1956 and 1967, scoring 158 goals and claiming 11 trophies in the process. He was part of the team that reached the European Cup semi-finals in 1960 and then the Cup Winners’ Cup final the following year, where the Gers were defeated by Fiorentina.

He won 22 caps for Scotland and scored ten goals, with three of them coming in games against England at both Hampden and Wembley.

Wilson also played for Dundee United and Dumbarton and had managerial spells with the Sons as well as Queen of the South. He was also a coach with Hamilton Accies and Kilmarnock.

Wilson, pictured back in 2019, 'loved Rangers with every breath'.

Wilson was a proud and devoted Rangers supporter and was involved in the Ibrox club’s corporate hospitality set-up. However, it was revealed last year that Wilson was battling dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and that he was no longer able to attend matchdays.

A statement on the Rangers website posted on Tuesday morning read: “Rangers Football Club are today extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former player Davie Wilson at the age of 85.

“Davie made his competitive debut for his boyhood club in January 1957 in a league game against Dundee.

“He made 373 appearances across 11 seasons at Ibrox, playing under Scot Symon, scoring a total of 158 goals before departing the club in 1967 to join Dundee United.

“The winger was also part of the Rangers team that reached the 1961 European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Fiorentina.

“For Gers, he won four League titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups as part of 11 honours with his beloved club.

“At international level, Wilson had a successful career with Scotland, earning 22 caps and scoring 10 goals for his country.

“Wilson was a three-time Hall of Fame inductee with Rangers, Dundee United and Scotland after contributing great achievements and success for each of these teams.

“Davie was said to have ‘loved Rangers with every breath’.