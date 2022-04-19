Rangers mourn loss of Graham Fyfe, member of triumphant 1972 European Cup Winners' Cup squad, who has died at age of 70

Former Rangers player Graham Fyfe pictured at the start of the 1971-72 season which saw the Ibrox club win the European Cup Winners' Cup. (Photo by SNS Group).

Motherwell-born Fyfe joined the Ibrox club from Ashfield Juniors and was 18 when he made his first team debut against Hearts in March 1970. A skilful player who could operate anywhere across the front line, he went on to score 31 goals in 89 appearances without ever being able to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up.

His only appearance in the run to the Cup Winners’ Cup final came when he deputised for the injured Willie Johnston in the first leg of the second round tie against Sporting Lisbon. Fyfe was an unused substitute in the final when Rangers beat Moscow Dynamo 3-2 at the Nou Camp.

He moved to Hibs in 1976, scoring once in 18 appearances for the Easter Road club, before joining Dumbarton the following year. Fyfe finished his playing career with stints in Australia and the USA.

